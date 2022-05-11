Gabriel Jesus 'likes Arsenal project' but Gunners set to face competition from six other clubs for Man City striker

Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has confirmed that he likes the "project" on offer at Arsenal, but also claims that the Gunners are set to face competition from six other clubs for the Manchester City striker.

Jesus signed for City in 2017 when he completed a £27 million ($33m) switch from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, and has since won nine domestic trophies at the Etihad Stadium - including three Premier League titles.

However, the talented young frontman hasn't always been a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, and GOAL has reported that he would be open to a summer transfer in order to secure a more important role.

What has Jesus' agent said about Arsenal?

Jesus' representatives opened talks with Arsenal last month as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his attacking options at Emirates Stadium for the 2022-23 campaign.

Pettinati says Jesus is attracted to a new start with the Gunners, but has also revealed that there are several other clubs in the running for his signature.

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing," Jesus' agent told Fabrizio Romano.

"There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on the final games with Man City, we’ll see."

Why is Jesus in such high demand?

Jesus is attracting so much attention as a result of his impressive scoring record at City, with 95 goals recorded in his first 234 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He also only has one year left on his contract in Manchester, meaning now may be the last chance for the Premier League champions to cash in on the Brazil international.

City's £51m ($63m) capture of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has thrown Jesus' future into even more doubt and, at the age of 25, he could now be ready to take on a new challenge elsewhere in order to try and reach his full potential.

