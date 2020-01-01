Gabriel coronavirus contact not linked to Man City game, confirms Arteta

The Spaniard has revealed further details on the Brazilian's brush with Covid-19 after his side picked up a first domestic win for almost two months

Mikel Arteta has issued a fresh update over the news that Gabriel is isolating due to the coronavirus, with the Arsenal manager confirming that the case has not spawned from the Gunners' Carabao Cup exit to Manchester City in midweek.

The north London outfit sealed a much-needed return to winning ways with a first domestic victory for almost two months against Chelsea in a Boxing Day derby victory without the near-ever-present Brazilian.

News broke shortly before kick-off that the 23-year-old had been in close contact with an individual who had tested positive for Covid-19 and that he would miss the club's next three games, including the immediate visit of the Blues.

Gabriel is also set to miss games with Brighton on December 29 and West Brom on January 2, though he will hopefully be able to return for their FA Cup clash with Newcastle on January 9.

Speaking after his side picked up a much-needed three points to ease concerns of a relegation battle however, Arteta was able to shed some further light on the matter, revealing that while there is no confirmation the player himself has tested positive, precautions must be followed.

"Well, we have to follow the guidelines and protocols," he stated. "The doctor is on top of that, for how long still it’s not 100 per cent.

"But he was in contact with somebody who has tested positive, so he needs to stay away for a few games."

The Spaniard however confirmed that the case did not spawn from the Gunners' game with Pep Guardiola's side on Tuesday, adding: "No, it wasn’t with another player in the Premier League. He was with someone in his bubble."

Victory against Frank Lampard's high-flying Blues - who missed the chance to go second in defeat against their rivals - represented a much-needed boost for the under-fire Arteta, who has seen his position at the Emirates Stadium become increasingly precarious in recent weeks.

Their upcoming games with the Seagulls and the Baggies - two other teams embroiled either on the edge or in the heart of a relegation battle like Arsenal themselves - will hand the club a golden chance to add six points to their haul and put some daylight between them and the bottom three.