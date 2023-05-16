What does the future hold for Antony at Man Utd? £85m winger outlines his plans after attracting criticism in eight-goal debut season

Antony has attracted criticism during his debut season at Manchester United, but the Brazilian winger hopes to spend “a long time” at Old Trafford.

Forward joined from Ajax in 2022

Big-money fee changed hands

Still finding his feet in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old forward was reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag when completing an £85 million ($106m) transfer to United in the summer of 2022. Big things were expected of the South American in English football, but he has registered just eight goals and three assists through 42 appearances in all competitions. Plenty have questioned whether Antony is cut out for life in the Premier League, but the tricky forward claims to be feeling more settled and believes he can enjoy a bright future with the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Antony has told United’s official website: “I feel like I’ve settled in and grown accustomed to the city of Manchester. There are quite a few Brazilians here. Me and Casemiro are always hanging out, we're always doing something. I’ve settled into the city and I’m loving life here. I hope I can spend a long time here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The presence of fellow Brazilians Casemiro and Fred has helped Antony to adjust to the demands of life in the English top-flight, while there are a number of Portuguese speakers at Old Trafford. Antony added on those that are making him feel more at home: “Definitely [knowing Casemiro, Fred and Lisandro Martinez helped], and not just those guys, but Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot [have helped] as well. They've helped me a lot, as has our keeper, David [de Gea]. Having this support, being able to get advice from them, have them show me around and introduce me to things means a great deal. I’m really happy to have been welcomed in like this by all the players here.”

WHAT NEXT? Antony has already become a Carabao Cup winner with United, helping to bring their six-year wait for major silverware to a close, and will be hoping to get his hands on the FA Cup while also wrapping up a top-four finish in the Premier League before the 2022-23 campaign is out.