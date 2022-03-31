Furman insists Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were ‘nothing’, picks Gerrard as tough opponent

Former SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman has selected two players he rates as the toughest opponents in his career.

Furman also shared his opinion about coming up against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates during his five-season stint in the Premier Soccer League.

He helped SuperSport to two Nedbank Cup titles and the MTN8 while also reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final with Matsatsantsa.

“I have to say one [tough] team that we came up against in South Africa were Sundowns. I’m very proud of it actually,” Furman told Football and Friends podcast.

“During my five-year stay in South Africa, Chiefs and Pirates were nothing. The Soweto giants were nothing. We won stuff, Sundowns, [Bidvest] Wits and us essentially we were the Cup kings, we had a nice league run and Sundowns did the rest.

“But individuals like, of course, wingers and attackers, I’m talking about midfielder-to-midfielder, it's hard to look past my good friend Hlompho Kekana. Some of the goals he scored and for me, he always played with a smile on his face, such a great competitor.

“Great guy off the pitch and in the dressing room, lucky to be with him in the Bafana team. I really enjoyed our battles and he often came out on top but a few times I did. He was a proper player who had a fantastic career.”

The 33-year-old says he also had an opportunity to share the pitch with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

“And over here I was lucky enough to come up against Steven Gerrard,” said Furman.

“He was just far ahead of everyone on the pitch, he was incredible, he had everything, he is bigger than you expected. He is quick, he is strong, he has every pass in the locker, he scores great goals.

Article continues below

“It was amazing to be on the same pitch with him, going toe-to-toe with him and seeing the real level of a world-class player. He was incredible.”

Furman was with Oldham Athletic when he played against Gerrard in January 2012 in an FA Cup match in which Liverpool won 5-1 at Anfield.