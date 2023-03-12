Fulham vs Arsenal : Lineups and LIVE updates

PL leaders Arsenal look to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face a high-flying Fulham side

Fulham’s 7 games unbeaten streak came to a horrific end when Brentford and Fulham participated in a 3-2 thriller at Craven Cottage.

The absence of Joao Palhinha could have been a major reason behind the loss. Sitting in the 7th spot in the League table, Fulham’s arrival from the Championship this season has been nothing short of a fairytale.

Although a spot on the European table looks far from achievable, a six-game scoring streak is a fantastic statistic before the arrival of a team like Arsenal who is struggling to maintain clean sheets.

Despite sitting at the pinnacle of the Premier League table, the concerns surrounding Arsenal are growing with every game.

The inability to defend set-pieces could have cost the Gunners on two several occasions but a Reiss Nelson stoppage-time winner against Bournemouth saved Arteta’s team.

With the North London outfit traveling to Craven Cottage on Sunday, Arteta would aim to prepare his defensive line for another physical battle.

The Gunners have amassed 6 wins out of their previous 7 fixture on the road as Arteta’s men boast of being the most prolific away team in the league. And Arsenal would be hoping to replicate their performance from the last time the two sides locked horns in August with the home team winning 2-1.

Fulham vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures

The Gunners return to European action as they host Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the second league of the Round of 16 match on the 17th of March. The North London outfit then welcomes Crystal Palace and Leeds United at the Emirates on the 19th of March and 1st of April respectively.