Fulham manager Parker provides Lookman injury update ahead of Wolves clash

The Anglo-Nigerian remains a doubt for his side’s encounter against Nuno Espírito Santo’s men at Craven Cottage

Fulham manager Scott Parker has provided an injury update on Ademola Lookman ahead of their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

The 23-year-old suffered hamstring problems in the Cottagers’ defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday and has been under treatment.

The forward has now returned to training on Thursday with the rest of the team in preparation for their encounter against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at Craven Cottage.

Parker confirmed the attacker’s return to training but his readiness for their game against Wolves remains a doubt.

"He’s been with the medical team, and he’s now picked up his work. And, yes, it was a slight hamstring [strain]," Parker said, as per West London Sports.

Lookman teamed up with the Cottagers last summer on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and has been in fine form for the club.

The forward has scored four breathtaking goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances this season, amid other dazzling displays.

The return of Lookman will delight Parker as Fulham still remain in the relegation zone after three consecutive defeats to Manchester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa.

He will be expected to help the Craven Cottage outfit return to winning ways and boost their chances of avoiding the drop at the end of the campaign.

Lookman was acquired to help the then newly-promoted Fulham in their Premier League campaign with the forward having previously featured in the English top-flight with Everton.

The Nigerian star moved to RB Leipzig in 2019 permanently after impressing on loan during his debut campaign in the Bundesliga, where he scored five goals in 11 games.

Lookman has featured for England U19, U20 and U21 sides but has previously revealed his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

Article continues below

He has completed his paperwork to switch his allegiance to the West African side and he is awaiting Fifa’s approval.

Lookman will hope to continue his eye-catching performances for Fulham to enhance his chances of playing for the three-time African Champions.