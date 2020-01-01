Fuchs: Chilwell will become one of England's best left-backs

The Austrian has spent the bulk of his career playing in the same position as the 23-year-old and he believes his team-mate is destined for greatness

Christian Fuchs believes that Leicester City team-mate Ben Chilwell is destined to become one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old, who has already made 11 appearances for the England national team, and Fuchs can understand why.

The Austrian is a left-back by trade but had been moved into the middle of the defence by manager Brendan Rodgers before the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis.

More teams

Consequently, Fuchs feels that the path is now clear for Chilwell to go on and become one of the best players in his position.

"He has definitely improved," the 33-year-old defender told Goal. "He is still a young player who is playing at a very high level.

"He has a good amount of England caps already, which just shows his ability. At an early age like that, to play for the national team for that amount of games is really good.

"As a young player, I have been in that situation: you still find yourself learning a lot from games and facing other teams. So, he is in a good place and I think he will be one of the top left-backs in England for years to come.

"The good thing for him is that, at 23, he is still young, with a lot of potential to improve in the future."

Leicester's exciting crop of youngsters have received a lot of attention and praise this season, with James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans all playing regularly despite all being 23 or younger.

Demarai Gray, by contrast, has struggled for game time for the last 18 months but Fuchs has not lost any faith in the winger's ability.

"I think it is just a question of a lack of confidence for him at the moment," the 2015-16 title winner insisted.

"The way I experience him in training, I know he can dribble past four or five players no problem. He can fall on the floor and still keeping going. It is unbelievable.

"I think if he gets a self-confidence injection, then he would have a lot of potential moving forward."

Ahead of the stoppage in play caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Leicester were in third place in the Premier League and Fuchs is confident that whenever the campaign does resume, Rodgers' team can realise their goal of securing a return to the Champions League for the first time since they reached the quarter-finals in 2016-17.

"It is definitely something that we are capable of and where we want to be, 100 per cent," he said. "Our position in the league is down to great work that we have done throughout the season.

"You already saw at the end of last season that something was developing with Brendan Rodgers' appointment. We had a great pre-season and he was really able to talk to us, spend time with us and implement his philosophy.

"This is where we are right now. Unfortunately, this break happened but you have to accept it. It is not going to slow us down, though.

Article continues below

"You have to focus on when we come back together again. We will come back and we might even come back stronger.

"We are in a good position in third spot, it is a great achievement for the club already but it is definitely not something to just rest on and be happy with.

"We want to move on, get better and maybe even improve next season."