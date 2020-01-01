From Hariss Harun to Fandi Ahmad - Meet Singapore's greatest football exports

There have been plenty of Singaporeans who enjoyed success abroad over the past few years

Singapore might have struggled to produce players capable of playing in Europe in recent times, but a vast number of the Lions have made a name for themselves in top leagues around Southeast Asia and beyond.

Fandi Ahmad

We take a look at some of the country's finest footballing exports.

Singapore’s football golden boy and undeniably the Lion City’s greatest ever export, Fandi Ahmad played for clubs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Greece, and most notably the Netherlands during his career.

Playing for Groningen in the Eredivisie, Fandi netted 11 goals in 36 league outings for the green-whites. His brightest moment came in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, where he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over European giants Inter Milan, leading to him being voted the club’s most popular and most skilful player that season by Groningen’s fans.

After leaving the club in 1985, Fandi signed for Greek side OFI Crete following a short stint in Malaysia, but problems with his International Transfer Certificate prevented him from playing for them. He left Greece after two months.

V. Sundramoorthy

Widely known as the “razzler dazzler” amongst Singapore fans, Sundram was another hugely skilful Singaporean midfielder who enjoyed a distinguished career in the game.

The peak of his footballing travels came in the 1988/89 season, when he signed for Swiss giants FC Basel. Despite his big reputation, however, Sundram was unable to replicate his domestic form in Switzerland, managing just five appearances for the club, netting three goals.

Stints in the Malaysian League with Kedah, Pahang, Singapore and Kelantan followed before Sundram ended his career in the S.League with Woodlands Wellington and Jurong. He is currently the manager of the Laos National Team.

Baihakki Khaizan

Following decent displays for Malaysian and Indonesia giants Persija Jakarta, Persib Bandung and Johor Darul Ta’zim, 33-year-old Baihakki returned to Singapore to play for the Warriors as his career seemed to be winding down.

However, the veteran defender was surprisingly selected for a trial with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Jeddah Club, and impressed so much that he was offered a 4-month deal with the club.

Baihakki declined the offer, but his stock had risen so much he was signed by Thai giants Muangthong instead. Baihakki has since played for three other Thai clubs, and is currently at Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap, at the ripe old age of 36.

Noh Alam Shah

A legend for both Singapore and Indonesia football, Noh Alam Shah was one of Singapore’s greatest ever strikers, winning the AFF Championship twice in 2005 and 2007.

After scoring 84 goals in 162 games for Tampines Rovers, Alam Shah was signed by Indonesian giants Arema FC. He didn’t disappoint, smashing in 32 goals in 73 games, including a strike against Japanese side Cerezo Osaka in the AFC Champions League.

Alam Shah now manages Tanjong Pagar United in the Singapore Premier League.

Shahril Ishak

Having previously played for two Indonesian clubs with moderate success, Shahril joined the Lions XII in 2012. Fresh from captaining Singapore to their fourth AFF Suzuki Cup triumph that year, he finished the following 2013 season as Lions XII’s top scorer with 17 goals, as they won the Malaysia Super League for the first time.

It thus came as a disappointment to many when he chose to leave the defending champions for second-tier Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim II. However, he did manage to succeed in Johor, being named club captain and scoring 23 goals in 75 games for them.

Irfan Fandi

The eldest son of Fandi Ahmad, Irfan became the first Singaporean to play in South America when aged just 17, he made his debut for Chilean giants Universidad Catolica in the Campeonato Nacional. The hugely impressive Irfan was offered a two-year contract with the club, which he turned down to return to Singapore and fulfil his National Service obligations.

After completing that, Irfan was offered a two+two year contract by Portuguese side SC Braga, which he also turned down, citing feelings of loneliness and boredom in Portugal. He eventually joined Thai second tier side BG Pathum United, securing promotion to Thai League 1 in his first season. The centre half has now played 29 times for the club, scoring five.

Ikhsan Fandi

Irfan’s younger brother, Ikhsan, has also had his fair share of success abroad. Despite signing for Universidad Catolica alongside his brother, the striker failed to register an appearance for them, given his young age.

Following his return to Singapore to complete his National Service, where he served as an infantry trooper, Ikhsan travelled to Norway in 2019 for trials with clubs there. He impressed the coaches at newly-promoted second tier side Raufoss IL enough to secure a two-year contract with the side, and has scored five goals in 22 appearances for them to date.

Ikhsan was eventually invited for a trial at Norwegian giants IK Start, where he impressed again and convinced manager Jóhannes Harðarson to make a move for him. However, the transfer was held up by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he remains at Raufoss for now.

Lionel Lewis

One of Singapore’s greatest ever goalkeepers, Lionel Lewis won two AFF Championships with Singapore, and was nominated for the 2006 Asian Footballer of the Year Award, the first player in Singapore history to do so.

In December 2007, Lewis stunned Singapore football fans as he was selected for a one-week trial at Premier League side Manchester City, where he trained alongside Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel.

However, then-manager Sven-Goran Eriksson decided not to sign him due to difficulties securing a work permit. This was followed by another trial at Swiss side Grasshopper Zurich, where he was offered a contract, but chose to return to Singapore following fears over his playing time.

Adam Swandi

Following his breakthrough at the 2011 Lion City Cup, Adam signed a 2-year contract with French Ligue 2 side FC Metz in 2013.

He was also offered contracts by European giants Atletico Madrid and Ajax, but chose Metz as he had been impressed by their youth academy. After the two years was up, Metz tried to renew his contract for a further season, but Adam rejected the offer in order to return to Singapore and play in the 2015 SEA Games, following fears the French side would not release him to play.

Adam now represents the Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League.

Safuwan Baharudin

After a productive stint at the Lions XII, Safuwan sent shockwaves through the local football community when he signed for Australian A-League side Melbourne City on loan in 2015.

Safuwan shone for the club, and impressed coaches with his versatility to play at both centre back and full back. He scored two goals in six games for the side against Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers, before a spine injury ruled him out for the season, and his contract was terminated.

Zulfahmi Arifin

Despite not having the glamorous stints in Europe and Australia like other players on this list, Zulfahmi has consistently shone as a reliable performer for a host of Thai clubs.

First travelling to Thailand in 2018, Thai League 2 side Angthong moved the quickest to sign the midfielder, but the Singapore international, on the advice of his agent, turned it down in favour of attending a trial at Thai League 1 giants Chonburi. Following the trial, Chonburi coaches were left with no doubt, and quickly tied Zulfahmi down on a one-year deal.

He moved back to Singapore the following season, but was soon on the move again, as another Thai League 1 side, Suphanburi, expressed an interest in bringing him back to Thailand. Zulfahmi didn’t hesistate, and he is now back in the Thai top flight, playing regularly.

Ridhuan Muhammad

Another Singaporean to have excelled in Indonesian football, Ridhuan spent four years at Arema, alongside Singapore teammate Noh Alam Shah. The winger scored a respectable 24 goals in 90 games for the side, and became so popular amongst fans he was given the nickname ‘R6’, a play on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘CR7’ moniker.

He moved back to Singapore in 2014 in lieu of a FIFA ban on Indonesian football, but was soon back again, signing for Borneo FC in 2018 at the age of 34. However, he was unable to replicate the form of his younger days, and left the club after a year.

Saifullah Akbar

Having trialled at a number of big foreign clubs, such as Newcastle Jets, Queen’s Park Rangers and FC Metz, the closest Saifullah came to a move abroad was with the Australian outfit, who expressed interest in signing him, but were unable to do so due to FIFA restrictions on the signing of under-18 foreign players.

After completing his National Service in 2018, however, Saifullah was offered a trial with Spanish second-tier side CD Tenerife. He impressed on the trial, and was offered a contract with Tenerife’s B-team to play in the Spanish fourth division. However, he opted instead to remain in Singapore as he felt he would develop better with the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League.

Izwan Mahbud

Singapore custodian Izwan shot to prominence after his heroics for the National Team in an away match against Japan in 2015 saw him make 18 saves, securing a goalless draw with the four-time Asian champions.

In 2018, Izwan signed for Thai League 2 side Nongbua Pitchaya, taking a pay cut on his previous deal at Tampines Rovers. He was named in FourFourTwo’s Thai League 2 team of the season in 2018, but his side fell just short of promotion to the top flight, missing out by five points. Nonetheless, Izwan’s performances hadn’t gone unnoticed, and he soon moved to the Thai top division after inking a one-year deal with Trat FC, where he remains today.

Hariss Harun

Singapore’s current captain, central midfielder Hariss Harun was offered a contract by Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave in 2013, following his MSL title win with Lions XII the previous campaign. However, he turned it down, due partly to National Service commitments and salary issues.

Instead, Hariss signed for Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2014, and was soon named captain of the side. In 2017, Hariss was set for a loan move to Spanish side CE L’Hospitalet, but the move was cancelled at the last minute due to the club encountering a taxation issue which prevented them from registering new players.

Hariss is now back at JDT, and has since won five MSL titles, a Malaysia Cup, the FA Cup and the AFC Cup in his time at the Southern Tigers. His monthly salary of $42,000 makes him the highest paid Singaporean footballer in history, a testament to his excellent performances.

Shakir Hamzah

Another Singaporean doing brilliantly at a top Malaysian club is Kedah FA centre half Shakir Hamzah. Following his excellent performances for Home United, which saw them win the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone title in 2018, Shakir and his manager Aidil Sharin were snapped up by Kedah for the 2019 MSL season.

The Singaporean duo shone in north Malaysia, as the Red Eagles finished fourth and won the Malaysia FA Cup. Shakir scored four goals, and was the only Kedah player to be named in the 2019 MSL Team of the Season. Kedah extended his contract, and he remains there till this day.

Khairul Amri

Singapore striker Khairul Amri enjoyed his most prolific period abroad with Indonesian side Persiba Balikpapan, between 2010 and 2011. He was a huge success, scoring 29 goals in 28 games for the side, leading the club to offer him a contract extension ahead of an Indonesian Super League fixture.

Amri told the club he would sign the contract after the match. However, in a cruel twist of fate, he incurred a serious knee injury during the game, which ruled him out for seven to eight months. The club hastily rescinded the contract offer, and Amri’s career in Indonesia was over.

Now 35, he plays for Malaysia Super League club Felda United, and has scored a respectable eight goals in 13 appearances for the side.

Anders Aplin

Anders Aplin’s career has been a strange one. A former commando in the Singapore Armed Forces, Aplin’s professional career began extremely late, as he inked his first pro contract with Geylang International aged 25.

Prior to that, he had spent a number of seasons playing for Singapore Cricket Club and Singapore Recreation Club in the NFL Division 1, effectively Singapore’s second-tier.

Following some good performances for Geylang in the 2017 S.League season, Aplin was selected for a trial at Japanese second-tier side Matsumoto Yamaga. The club seemed to like what they saw, signing him on a loan deal till the end of the season. However, he failed to make an appearance for them, and now plays for Hougang in the SPL.

Hassan Sunny

Another great Singapore goalkeeper, Hassan became a stalwart for Thai League side Army United, as he made 104 league appearances for them over two stints between 2015 and 2019.

Despite signing a two-year extension at the end of the 2015 Thai League 1 season, Hassan departed the club in 2016, following its relegation to Thai League 2. He eventually returned in 2018 to play for the club in the Thai second division, but the club was dissolved just one year later, ending 103 years of history.

Hassan left the club to sign for Lion City Sailors in the SPL, and remains there to this day.

Gabriel Quak

Singapore winger Quak enjoyed a fairly productive, albeit short-lived spell with Thai League 1 club Navy back in 2018, following an unsuccessful trial at Japanese side Matsumoto Yamaga. Scoring four goals and assisting one in 24 games, it’s fair to say Quak didn’t really produce his best in Thailand, as the club were relegated that season.

After leaving Navy, he received lucrative offers from other Thai clubs and Indonesia’s Barito Putera, but he chose to return to the Lion City to spend more time with his family.