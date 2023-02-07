Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend trolls Man Utd fans still holding out transfer hope ahead of Europa League tie with Barcelona

Manchester United fans have been trolled by Frenkie de Jong’s girlfriend, Mikky Kiemeney, after asking more transfer questions of the Barcelona star.

Red Devils wanted midfielder in 2022

No deal done with Blaugrana

Set to face Dutch star in continental action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils had been hoping to acquire the Netherlands international midfielder during the summer of 2022, with a protracted saga playing out that saw several efforts made to lure the 25-year-old away from Camp Nou. Speculation regarding supposed interest in the Dutchman has continued to rage since then, but Kiemeney has cleverly pointed out that the only time De Jong will be at Old Trafford is for the second leg of a Europa League knockout play-off clash between United and Barcelona on February 23.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kiemeney was asked on Instagram “when’s Frenkie coming to Manchester?” and could not resist the urge to offer a tongue-in-cheek response to those still holding out hope that a player who has enjoyed an impressive return to form in 2022-23 could end up on the books of Premier League heavyweights.

WHAT NEXT? There appears to be little chance of Barcelona listening to offers for De Jong any time soon, despite being open to bids last summer, with the classy operator starring for Xavi’s side after being asked to fill one of two holding roles in a new-look system for the current La Liga leaders.