Frenchman Desabre finally set to take over as DR Congo coach after leaving Ligue 2 side Chamois

The former Uganda tactician will replace Hector Cuper in the Leopards’ dugout following the termination of his contract by the second division club

Frenchman Sebastien Desabre is finally set to take over as the new coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo after the termination of his contract by French Ligue 2 side Chamois.

Chamois had on Saturday threatened to take legal action against the Congolese Football Federation (Fecafa) after it named Desabre as the new Leopards tactician, claiming they had not granted him permission to leave.

“Following information published today [Saturday] on the official website of the Congolese Football Federation, announcing the appointment of Sebastien Desabre as coach, Chamois Niortais Football Club expresses its surprise and wishes to clarify the situation,” the club said on Saturday.

“Chamois Niortais Football Club has never been in contact with the Fecofa regarding its coach Sebastien Desabre and reiterates its desire to keep him beyond his current contract.

“Furthermore, Chamois Niortais Football Club reserves the right to take any legal action against the Congolese Football Federation following the particularly unwelcome publication of this “official” announcement on the day of its first home match of the 2022/23 Ligue 2 season.”

However, on Sunday, the two parties seemed to have reached an agreement as the club confirmed parting ways with the coach, who is set to replace former Egypt coach Hector Cuper, who was dismissed in June.

“The Chamois Niortais Football Club announces an agreement in principle for the termination of the contract of its coach Sebastien Desabre,” Chamois announced on its website on Sunday with the tactician also confirming his new role via a social media post.

"I am happy to announce that I am the new coach of DR Congo. I thank the management of the Chamois Niortais, the players, my staff, the whole club and the supporters, for the two rewarding years," Desabre said on Twitter.

Desabre has extensive coaching experience in Africa, having taken charge of clubs in Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Morocco and Tunisia while DR Congo will be his second national team after coaching Uganda from 2018-2019.

He helped the Cranes qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they reached the Round of 16 before bowing out following defeat to Senegal after which his contract was terminated.

The former ASEC Mimosas, Esperance, Coton Sport and Ismaily coach had brief spells with Egyptian side Pyramid and Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after his departure from Uganda before he joined Chamois in 2020.

Desabre took Chamois to a 13th place finish in the French second division last season and his last match was Saturday’s 4-1 league defeat at home to Bastia.

DR Congo have been without a coach since June when Cuper was sacked following a 2-1 defeat to Sudan in their opening match of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.