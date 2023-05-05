‘It’s our reality’ - Frank Lampard gives blunt Chelsea assessment but insists he’s ‘not hurting’ after six straight defeats

- Chelsea have lost all games under Lampard
- Blues sit 12th in Premier League
- Interim coach admits run of results is not good
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have lost all six of the matches they have played since Lampard took charge as interim boss and are on a nine-game winless run overall. The former midfielder was in no mood to sugarcoat his team's displays as he admitted at a press conference that the situation is "not good".
WHAT THEY SAID: "If you want to list our last four Premier League games, they're not good. That is the full picture," he said. "Our league position is a reality, our points is a reality, our goals scored is a reality of the season."
Lampard added: "I'm not hurting. I've been part of this club with big success. Any sport can give you moments of adversity. We at Chelsea have been pretty fortunate for 20 years. When the spotlight is on you, it's on you. As a player or a coach, you have to understand that."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's disastrous run leaves them sitting 12th in the Premier League table and 24 points adrift of the Champions League spots with five games to play.
WHAT NEXT? The London side will hope to end their losing streak on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth.