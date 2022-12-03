France vs Poland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream France against Poland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

France face Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium on Sunday in the last 16 tie of the 2022 World Cup. Both teams ended their group stage campaigns with defeat, although Les Bleus topped Group D while Poland finished second in Group C.

Didier Deschamps' men were the first to book their spot in the last-16 but couldn't keep a perfect record as Tunisia got the better of a side without the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann who were all rested.

Despite Wojciech Szczesny keeping out Lionel Messi's penalty in the 2-0 defeat to Argentina in their final group game, Poland's goal difference of 0 against that of Mexico (-1) is what saw Robert Lewandowski and Co. into the knockouts.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

France vs Poland date & kick-off time

Game: France vs Poland Date: December 4, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Al-Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch France vs Poland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV SD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

France squad & team news

Deschamps has a fully-fit squad given that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola returned from a back problem against Tunisia, while Theo Hernandez took a knock to his ankle in training but it's not believed to be serious.

Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele and Olivier Giroud will all come back into the XI, with Giroud hoping to break Thierry Henry's men's goalscoring record for the national team.

Similarly, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot should return and replace Jordan Veretout and Youssouf Fofana in midfield.

France possible XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Areola, Mandanda Defenders Pavard, Kounde, Varane, Disasi, Saliba, Hernandez, Konate, Upamecano Midfielders Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Guendouzi, Veretout, Camavinga Forwards Coman, Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram

Poland squad and team news

At least six Polish players run the risk of suspension and will miss a potential quarter-final game if cautioned on Sunday, among them Przemyslaw Frankowski and Karol Swiderski, but Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz may not give that factor much thought with the France task at hand.

Either way, with Frankowski unlikely to lose his place in the XI, Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are on stand by to replace Swiderski alongside Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik