France vs Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Bafana Bafana’s standards will be put to the test on a grand stage when they face France in an international friendly match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday.

It might be a friendly match but facing the champions is a severe test for Hugo Broos’ side.

It is a match they hope would help to gauge themselves since their failed 2022 Fifa World Cup campaign last November.

Tuesday’s game comes four days after a 0-0 draw against Guinea in another friendly match, in Belgium.

While Broos opted to field an almost second-string team against the Syli National as he seeks to give most of his players some game time, the Belgian is expected to field what he perceives as his best line-up against France.

Game France vs South Africa Date Tuesday, March 29 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 / SuperSport TV's Variety 4 channel 209 / SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is doubtful for this match due to injury.

Pogba picked up a foot injury during France’s friendly match against Ivory Coast in Marseille as he played 88 minutes of the encounter.

Also doubtful for France is Real Madrid-linked Aurelien Tchouameni who turns out for Monaco.

But the good news for Les Bleus is the return of Kyllian Mbappe who missed the Ivory Coast match.

France coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed Mbappe has recovered from an ENT infection which ruled him out last Friday.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was an injury scare on Sunday when he did some light workout while his teammates were involved in full training but the player himself has confirmed he is 100 percent fit to play, during Monday's press conference.

Bafana welcome back US-based striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane who joined the team in France late and missed the Guinea game.

The former Maritzburg United forward was having challenges in securing his visa.

Also facing the same challenge was Fagrie Lakay who landed in France late as well and missed last Friday's game.

Broos has confirmed all his players are fit and available for selection.

Match Preview

Bafana have not won their last two matches and will be facing a France side which is on a six-match winning streak across all competitions.

But they could be trying to psych themselves by drawing inspiration from the fact that they won the last time out they played Les Bleus.

Bafana beat France 2-1 at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in Bloemfontein in what is their only victory over the reigning world champions.

The other three meetings between the two sides saw France winning 2-1 in a friendly match in October 1997 before registering victory again with a 3-0 win at the 1998 World Cup in Paris.

Another friendly match between the two teams ended 0-0 in October 2000.