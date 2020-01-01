Fran Gonzalez lashes out against Mohun Bagan officials on social media

The midfielder was a vital part of Mohun Bagan's I-League winning campaign...

Fran Gonzalez took to social media to lash out at Mohun Bagan officials over unresolved contract situation.

The player alleged that in spite of having a year remaining in his contract there has been no communication from the club about the beginning of training sessions for the new season. Even several enquiries by his lawyer have gone unanswered.

The Spaniard lamented about the step-motherly treatment that is being meted out to him and asked the fans whether they remember him or not.

More teams

Hello my dear mariners! I hope this message finds you well! As you already know i have another season contract but unfortunately i still haven’t received any news from the club about the beginning of the trainings. They are not even replying my lawyer’s messages...@Mohun_Bagan pic.twitter.com/OHT86uJahy — Fran Glez. / ফ্রান গঞ্জালেজ (@FranGlez18) September 16, 2020

When Goal reached out to ATK Mohun Bagan official Debashish Dutta, he refused to comment and stated that the club will officially respond to his charges in the near future.

The 31-year-old was a vital cog for Mohun Bagan in their I-League winning campaign under coach Kibu Vicuna. The midfielder’s versatility set him apart from the other foreign players in the Mohun Bagan squad last season. Be it pairing up with Joseba Beitia in the midfield or Francisco Morante in defence, Gonzalez had looked equally comfortable in both the roles.

He ended as the joint top goal scorer (10) for the club with Senegalese forward Papa Babacar Diawara.

Mohun Bagan will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the upcoming season after merging with ATK. Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of AFC Cup 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s I-League 2019-20 champions’ slot.