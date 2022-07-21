Four red cards as Wolves ‘friendly’ against Levante descends into chaos

The Premier League club are getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, but tempers became frayed in Spain

Wolves’ preparations for the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign took an eventful twist during the first-half of what was supposed to be a friendly against Levante on Thursday, as four red cards were shown in the opening 45 minutes.

Tempers boiled over in the Spanish sunshine as a training game became more competitive than anybody had intended.

Both teams struggled to keep emotions in check with full-blooded challenges and on-field scuffles all too frequent.

Why were four red cards shown in Wolves v Levante?

Bruno Lage’s side fell behind against Levante, who were relegated out of La Liga last season, in the 32nd minute. The first altercation of the contest sparked shortly after the game restarted.

Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera did not take kindly to a scything tackle on him. He saw red for sparking a mass brawl, with Levante's Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi also being dismissed for the hosts.

With half-time approaching, another scuffle broke out off the ball, with Wolves' Daniel Podence at the centre of that incident.

Two more red cards were shown, leaving Wolves and Levante down to nine players apiece at the interval.

Peace talks were then held during the break, with both sides fielding 11 men from the start of the second half.