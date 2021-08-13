Fosu: Ghana and Brentford winger poised for debut Premier League campaign

The attacker looks forward to his first term in the English top division, which gets underway with a clash against Arsenal

Brentford attacker Tariqe Fosu Henry admits the club are under pressure to perform as the Premier League season gets underway on Friday.

The Bees are set for a historic first campaign in the English elite division after securing promotion from the Championship last term.

Their campaign takes off with a home clash with Arsenal.

"As a club, we were always determined to make it to a top level and it was something that I recognised quickly when I joined," Ghana attacker Fosu told the BBC.

"Pressure will always be there when you want to get the win for your team and make the fans proud. I don't think it's a bad thing - pressure can be seen as a good thing.

"I think the combination of fans returning to stadiums and larger crowds will definitely be something that will feel different for me as we have been playing behind closed doors for a long while now."

In his first year of elite division football, Fosu has set personal targets for himself too.

In the Championship last season, the 25-year-old made 41 league appearances, involving 20 starts to help the Bees achieve their ambition.

Only two seasons ago, he was playing in the English third tier.

"My personal target is to play in the Premier League and try to help the team as much as possible and also be in the league for [a] long [time]," he added.

"It's a new challenge considering the fact that I have never played in the league before but something I'm excited to see what it's like and to try to leave a mark.

"In terms of work-rate, my expectations will be the same. I like to put 100% into everything I do, especially when it comes to playing my part for the team.

"One thing I think I have considered a lot more is preparation. We had a very long season and so it's easy to want to take a break but I think it's important to start working ahead of pre-season. That part is vital."

Fosu is one of five Ghana internationals set to feature in the Premier League this season, the others being Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey.