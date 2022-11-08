Fortune: Former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United star joins Guadalajara as coach

Bafana Bafana legend Quinton Fortune has joined Mexican giants Guadalajara as an assistant coach.

Fortune will be working with his former Atletico teammate

The retired midfielder was recently appointed England youth team assistant coach

The y will be hoping to end the club's trophy drought

WHAT HAPPENED? The 45-year-old tactician is part of the four-man technical team which has been appointed by one of the biggest football clubs in the North American country.

Fortune, Claudio Arzeno and Nuno Miguel Gomes will serve as head coach Veljko Paunovic's assistants.

Guadalajara issued the following statement regarding the new technical team with the club having recently parted ways with coach Ricardo Cadena.

WHAT DID THE CLUB SAY: “Club Deportivo Guadalajara is a great challenge for Veljko Paunovic, so he will need the support of highly qualified people who complement the intentions of the new Atletico coach," a club statement read.

"Below we will introduce you to the assistants who will help the Herd strategist in preparing the team for Clausura 2023.

"Three is the magic number... three are the assistants that 'Pauno' will have in Guadalajara. Who is it about? Nothing more and nothing less than Claudio Arzeno, Nuno Miguel Gomes and Quinton Fortune."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Fortune's first job outside England where he began a coaching career after retiring from professional football in 2010 following a stint with Doncaster Rovers.

The Cape Town-born star, who has a Uefa Pro License, served as the under-23 assistant manager at his former club Manchester United before joining Reading FC as first team coach.

Fortune was recently appointed England youth team assistant coach by the country's FA, but he has since secured this job in Mexico.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FORTUNE? The former Bolton Wanderers star and his colleagues are expected to prepare Guadalajara for the 2023 Liga MX season.