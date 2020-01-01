Former Super Eagles and Wigan Athletic star Aghahowa explains why he shunned coaching

The 38-year-old has lifted the lid on the reasons why he is interested in the business aspect of football rather than to be in the dugout

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has explained poor treatments of Nigerian coaches discouraged him from coaching.

Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu were two prominent former managers of the Nigeria national team who made key impacts during their time.

Keshi, a former Super Eagles captain, helped the West Africans claimed their third Africa Cup of Nations title in 2013 in South Africa and qualified the side for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The duo complained of being owed backlog of salaries before their death in 2016 while Augustine Eguavoen and a number of other former Nigeria coaches also went through similar treatments.

With Aghahowa’s former teammate Joseph Yobo now Nigeria’s assistant coach, the 38-year-old, who is currently a football agent, has explained why he is not looking to follow in the same direction.

“First of all, I’ll say it’s not compulsory that after your football career you must be a coach. Looking at how some of my senior colleagues were treated during their time as coaches, that’s enough to discourage me from wanting to be a coach. Some of them were even owed until they died. May their souls rest in peace,” Aghahowa told AOI.

“Look at what is happening in the league. Is it the players that are hungry that you’ll go and coach? Even the coaches demand money from players before they’re given a chance to play, mind you most footballers are from poor homes and the hunger to succeed is very high because of where they are coming from. I am talking from experience.

“As for the football business, not too long ago I got licensed by the Nigerian Football Federation as an intermediary agent and I work with a lot of other agents to scout young talents across the country.”

Aghahowa, who is famous for his stunning back-flip celebrations, shone for the West Africans during his playing years, scoring 14 goals in 32 appearances, including Nigeria’s only goal at the 2002 World Cup against Sweden.

The 38-year-old also had an illustrious career playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, Wigan Athletic, Kayserispor among others before his retirement in 2013.