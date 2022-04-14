Former Real Madrid & Colombia star Rincon dies at 55 following car crash

Former Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder Freddy Rincon has died at the age of 55 after being involved in a car accident earlier this week.

A man that once captained his country and represented them at three World Cup finals sustained severe head injuries following a collision between the vehicle he was driving and a bus in the city of Cali.

Medics did all they could to save Rincon’s life, with surgery quickly carried out, but he tragically passed away on Wednesday evening.

Laureano Quintero, medical director at the Imbanaco Climic where Rincon was being treated, has told reporters: "Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away."

Rincon’s career

Rincon began his career in his homeland with Santa Fe and America de Cali, before moving to Brazil in 1995 to link up with Palemeiras.

A stint in Europe followed, with a loan spell at Napoli followed by two years on Real Madrid’s books – in which he made 28 La Liga appearances and scored seven goals.

Rincon returned to South America, initially on loan, to spend time with Palmeiras, Corinthians – who he skippered to the first Club World Championship title in 2000 - Santos and Cruzeiro.

He retired in 2004 and immediately moved into coaching.

At international level, Rincon won 84 caps for his country and found the target on 17 occasions.

He helped Colombia to end their 28-year absence from World Cup competition in 1990 – an event which saw him score a memorable goal against eventual winners West Germany - and would go on to grace the 1994 and 1998 finals.

Rincon holds the record, alongside legendary countryman Carlos Valderrama as Colombia’s all-time leading appearance maker at the World Cup with 10 appearances taken in on the grandest of global stages.