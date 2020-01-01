Former Man Utd target Bogarde being looked at by Rangnick for AC Milan's new chapter

The Hoffenheim teenager is one of the German's main targets when he moves to the Serie A club

Ralf Rangnick wants to sign Hoffenheim teenager Melayro Bogarde as one of his first players at AC Milan.

The current head of sport development for Red Bull is set to take charge at Milan this summer, replacing Stefano Pioli as the club's coach.

Milan look to have missed out on a Champions League spot for 2020-21 and see Rangnick as the man who can lead them back to Europe's top competition after another season of failing to finish in the top four.

Pioli is determined to finish the season strongly with Milan, who currently sit ninth in Serie A. A top-seven finish would be enough to earn a Europa League spot, but even European qualification will not be enough to keep the former Lazio boss in the job.

Rangnick is expected to take charge at the end of the season and has drawn up a list of players he would like to bring to Milan.

Having worked as sporting director and head coach at RB Leipzig, Rangnick will have a similar role at San Siro and is eager to shape the team in his image.

One of the first players he has targeted for Milan is Hoffenheim centre-back Bogarde, who became the youngest Dutch player to play in the Bundesliga when he made his debut in May.

The nephew of former Ajax and Barcelona defender Winston Bogarde, the 18-year-old is highly regarded across Europe and turned down offers from Manchester City and Manchester United to sign for Hoffenheim in 2018.

When he was at Feyenoord, many of Europe's top clubs were interested, with Arsenal also in the running for the teenage talent who decided that a switch to Germany would offer him a quicker route to first-team football.

"I did not want to go to a club that only ever loans you," Bogarde said when he arrived in Germany.

"So I went to Hoffenheim because I know that I can become a professional here. They are a big club, they played in the Champions League last season."

However, with one year left on his contract, the Netherlands Under-18 international could be set for the next step in his career as Rangnick looks to overhaul Milan's backline.