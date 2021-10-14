Former Kenya internationals Otieno, Ambani and Echesa graduate with Caf B coaching licenses

Former Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno, Hillary Echesa and Fred Ambani have acquired Caf B licenses after going through the first-ever full-length course held in Kenya.

The Caf B license is the second-highest level coaching qualification available in Africa, and the course takes four months, including classes and internships at Premier League clubs.

Misplaced notion

"There is a misplaced notion that once you are a football player, you can automatically become a qualified coach without attending the classes. Once you sit in class, you realize that you really don’t know anything," the 1992 and 1994 Premier League winner with AFC Leopards and Tusker, respectively, told the media.

On his part, former AFC Leopards forward Ambani said the course has increased his understanding of the game; "I want to thank the federation because we were out here coaching without knowledge, which is not the way things should be done," he said.

"We were just doing what we saw our coaches doing but without really understanding."

Caf instructor Leonard Odipo explained how intensive the course is and its importance: "This is not a five-day course, it's four months of serious work," Odipo stated.

"It is intense, it is detailed and it’s both theory and practical. They will not only sit in class, but they will also go out and get hands-on experience.

"Every student is attached to a club where they will be mentored by the coach in that club and be given actual responsibility for training sessions."

Meanwhile, Echesa called on retired stars to enrol in the course in order to play a continued role in football: "These courses have been made available and former players should take advantage of them.

"This is how we get to stay in the game and improve it. For me, it’s about using the knowledge I have gained to make an impact in the community."