Former East Bengal assistant Mario Rivera returns as head coach

The Spaniard, last season, assisted compatriot Alejandro Menendez who recently stepped down as the coach at the club

I-League side East Bengal have roped in Mario Rivera as the head coach. The UEFA Pro Licence coach will be assisted by Marcall Trulls at the Kolkatan outfit.

With Alejandro Menendez stepping down as head coach on Tuesday, an aftermatch of the 2-1 defeat against arch rivals Mohun Bagan and the club's third successive loss of the season, the Red and Golds mangement have replaced him with the assistant coach until the end of last season.

Rivera, 42, was replaced by Josep Ferre as the East Bengal in the ongoing term until the 3-1 defeat against Gokulam Kerala ahead of the Kolkata derby.

Article continues below

As River is expected to take over the reins at the club by around the first or second week of February depending on the completion of his visa formalities before traveling to India, Ferre's replacement in Trulls and fellow-assistant Bastab Roy will be in charge of the team until then.

Currently seventh on the table with eight points from seven games, East Bengal to travel to Coimbatore to face Chennai City (January 25) in their next I-League encounter before returning to Kalyani for three consecutive home ties against Indian Arrows, Aizawl FC and Punjab FC on February 1, 7 and 13 respectively.