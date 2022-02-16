Former Bidvest Wits captain and Zimbabwe defender Yohane murdered in South Africa - Report

Bidvest Wits legend Charles Yohane has reportedly died after being murdered in South Africa over the weekend.



The former Zimbabwe international was hijacked and shot dead by unknown perpetrators in Soweto, Johannesburg according to several reports.

Prominent Zimbabwean football journalist Steve Vickers broke the news on his official Twitter page on Tuesday night.

Tragic news that former Zimbabwe, CAPS and Wits left-back Charles Yohane has been hijacked and killed in South Africa at the age of 48. He was in the Warriors squad for 2004 AFCON. Was coaching the Wits developmental side in SA. pic.twitter.com/XZxGb4L0qv — Steve Vickers (@SteveVickers5) February 15, 2022





Having started his career at Battery Life in his home country, Yohane first arrived in South Africa in 1994 and he joined African Wanderers.



The retired defender-come-midfielder, who was a nomadic player in the early stages of his career, spent a year with Wanderers, before rejoining Life.



However, Yohane later returned to South Africa in 1996 after signing for Wanderers' KwaZulu-Natal rivals, AmaZulu FC, before moving to Wits in the following year.



The left-sided player, who could operate as a left-back and left-winger, achieved legendary status at Wits making 268 appearances and scoring 44 goals for the Students between 1997 and 2006.



Yohane then had a two-year spell with FC AK, who were campaigning in the National First Division before hanging up his boots in 2008.



The Harare-born player was part of the Warriors squad which took part in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia and he announced his retirement from international football in 2007.



He served as a coach in the Wits academy until the now-defunct club sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020.