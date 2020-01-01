Former Arsenal youngster Reine-Adelaide looking for a way out of Lyon

The 22-year-old has hit out at the club's coaching staff and management, outlining his desire to find a new side

Lyon midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide has confirmed he is looking to force an exit from the Ligue 1 side.

After leaving Arsenal to join Ligue 1 outfit Angers in 2018, Reine-Adelaide moved to Lyon in August 2019 and put together a promising first half-season with the club.

However, a cruciate ligament rupture in December put a halt to the 22-year-old's debut campaign, though he did manage to work his way back into contention by the summer.

Since his return, however, Reine-Adelaide has yet to start a game for Lyon, coming off the bench against Juventus, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in his side's run to the Champions League semi-final.

Reine-Adelaide again came off the bench in Lyon's win over Dijon last week to open the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, and the midfielder has now outlined his frustration over his reduced role.

“The frustration is very present," Reine-Adelaide told RMC. "I do not understand management.

"I fought relentlessly for six months following my injury, I went through difficult times to come back as quickly and above all as well as possible in order to help the club achieve its goals.

"So it's very frustrating to find myself in a situation where I don't play, and what's more, without having an explanation."

Reine-Adelaide, who spent three seasons with the Gunners between 2015 and 2018, has said he felt the need to go public with his concerns after talks with Lyon's management and coaching staff went nowhere.

"We spoke with the coach, we spoke with the board … but nothing is changing," Reine-Adelaide added. "Each person says something different. When I am told something during the week, it is not the same as what happens at the weekend. I therefore want to find a solution before the end of the [transfer] window.

"Before my injury, I already did not understand how I was being used but I didn’t say anything, didn’t show anything, despite my annoyance growing and I continued to work in silence. Today it continues and I have the unhappy feeling of not being considered at my actual value.

"I love football more than anything and this situation cannot go on. For my progress and my personal development, and because dialogue is at a standstill, I simply want another project."