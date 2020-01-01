Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Song builds international school in Cameroon

The 33-year-old midfielder has made a move to better the lives of the younger generation in his country

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alexandre Song has completed the construction of an international school in the economic capital of Cameroon, Douala.

The institution named Canadian International School and College boasts of a day care, nursery, primary and secondary school.

The ex-Cameroon international revealed on his social media platform on Thursday that it is an important project for him to make Cameroon better.

More teams

“I am delighted to have finished this project which was so close to my heart to make my small share of contribution in our beautiful and dear country I present to you Canadian school,” Song wrote on Instagram.

Aside his new investment in education, the 33-year-old owns an established business in the fashion industry named ‘Systeme Tchakap’.

Song is currently without a club after he was released alongside eight other players by Swiss top-flight club Sion in March because they refused to take a pay cut following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Article continues below

A few months ago, the former West Ham United and Arsenal midfielder said he joined Barcelona from the Premier League because he wanted to be a millionaire.

"When FC Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice about it," Song told professional basketball player and fellow countryman Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in an Instagram Live session.

"I thought my wife and children should have a comfortable life. I met the sporting director and he said I wouldn't play many games, but I didn't give a sh*t. I knew I was going to be a millionaire."