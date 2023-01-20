‘Maybe he forgot’ – Ancelotti addresses Rodrygo handshake snub in Real Madrid substitution strop

Carlo Ancelotti has joked that Rodrygo “forgot” to shake his hand after throwing a substitution strop in Real Madrid’s latest Copa del Rey outing.

Blancos edged past Villarreal in cup

Brazilian forward not happy at being taken off

Coach eager to move on from incident

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos were in domestic cup action on Thursday, coming out on top in a thrilling contest with La Liga rivals Villarreal. Brazil international forward Rodrygo was handed a starting berth, but was withdrawn in the 56th minute and did not take kindly to seeing his number held up – with the 22-year-old deciding not to interact with his coach before taking up a seat on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on Rodrygo’s show of petulance, Italian tactician Ancelotti – who could be seen giving the South American winger a dressing down – said: “At half-time, we saw that Rodrygo had a muscle that was a little overloaded. So, we decided to make an early substitution. He didn’t shake my hand as he came off, maybe because he forgot.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real found themselves two goals down by half-time against Villarreal, but staged a stirring second-half fightback that saw Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos find the target in a dramatic 3-2 win.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real, who remain the current holders of La Liga and Champions League crowns, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Athletic Club.