'Forever a lion' - Senegal legend Diop hailed by Oliseh, Eto'o, and Gueye

The World Cup hero was confirmed dead on Sunday after a long battle with a motor neurone disease

African legends Samuel Eto'o and Sunday Oliseh have joined the rest of the world in mourning former Senegal star Papa Bouba Diop, who died on Sunday.

Diop scored the memorable goal that helped Senegal stun France 1-0 at the 2002 Fifa World Cup opening game.

Aside from his feat for the Teranga Lions, the 42-year-old enjoyed a nomadic career in Europe with stints at Fulham, Portsmouth, AEK Athens, Lens, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

Tributes have started pouring in from every corner of the world following the demise of Diop, who was nicknamed 'the Wardrobe'.

"The death of Papa Bouba Diop is a great loss for Senegal. I pay tribute to a good footballer, respected by all for his courtesy and his talent, proudly reminding us of the Lions saga in 2002. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the football world," President of Senegal, Macky Sall tweeted.

Le décès de Pape Bouba Diop est une grande perte pour le Sénégal. Je rends hommage à un bon footballeur, respecté de tous pour sa courtoisie et son talent, nous rappelant fièrement l'épopée des Lions en 2002. Je présente mes condoléances émues à sa famille et au monde du football — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) November 29, 2020

Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the passing of Papa Bouba Diop at just 42.



A part of our 2011/12 promotion-winning squad, he'll always be a part of our Club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.



Rest in peace, Papa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2S1mwMR17c — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 29, 2020

Devastated to have just read the news that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away. Didn’t know he’d been ill and, at 42 years of age, he’s been taken too young. We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him “The Man Mountain Himself” RIP Papa — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 29, 2020

We are devastated to learn of the passing of former player Papa Bouba Diop at the age of 42.



Our thoughts are with Papa’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/OAXuJScDMw — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 29, 2020

FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop.



Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero. pic.twitter.com/akUJoPxCal — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2020

We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42.



Rest well, Wardrobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rvU53Vqkmn — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 29, 2020

RIP Pape Diop 🙏🏾⚒ — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) November 29, 2020