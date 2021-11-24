Football Twitter needs more like Victor Osimhen

Footballers, in general, tend to have a certain style on social media but Victor Osimhen is one who has failed to follow any of those standards…much to the delight of fans.

Indeed, football Twitter definitely needs more people like the Nigeria striker, who’s currently facing several months on the sidelines after suffering a horror injury against Internazionale at the weekend.

The in-form Nigerian forward needs no introduction in world football.

He is beginning to show his worth and perhaps justify why Napoli coughed out a significant amount to secure his services.

After his early-seasons sending off against Venezia, Osimhen has demonstrated his quality. The ex-Lille man has been the subject of positive reviews from fans and pundits alike.

A tally of nine goals scored so far makes the 22-year-old Napoli’s top-scorer across all competitions this season.

His form peaked in September where he scored seven goals in five games across all competitions for the Partenopei, while another rich run of form saw him score consecutively in three games back in October.

The pacey forward also replicated his form with the Super Eagles, scoring crucial goals which helped secure qualification for the World Cup playoffs.

He’s not only loved by the fans on the pitch, but also off it as well.

While many footballers might hand their social media accounts to PR agencies, the Napoli star is an advocate of getting the job done by himself…allowing fans to experience his colourful personality.

Surprisingly, or not, the 22-year-old has gathered lots of traction among Nigerian fans on social media.

A witty, nonchalant style, combined with a good sense of humor has left many amused and a host of Napoli fans slightly confused.

Having lived a good part of his childhood in Ojota, a typical hustle area of Lagos, Osimhen never fails to shy away from pidgin on social media and it has quickly become his trademark on Twitter.

What makes these posts even more interesting is the fact they often have no correlation to anything, but just seem like a young man ‘catching his cruise’ as Nigerians will say when describing someone having fun in his own way.

Let’s join Osimhen’s ‘cruise’ for a minute and catch up with some of his best recent posts on Twitter.

Life can be likened to a lot of things but this particular choice will leave you wondering.

Life Is Like Yam,The More You Peel It.Omo I No Know Sef😤I Just Wan Motivate Una💯Just Know Say Life Be Like Yam😇 pic.twitter.com/HbcOdYZQez — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) November 19, 2021

Going through his Twitter account can be a tough sport, especially if you’re a Neapolitan supporter.

Many Napoli fans would be really confused about this post. Love it 😂😂 — Iseunife The First 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Shawnifee) November 2, 2021

Footballers are often judged at the highest of standards but three words from Osimhen remind us they’re human like anyone else.

One fan tried to advise the Napoli star to stop…and the result was well expected.

As You Don Advice Me So,Shey Make I Send AZA? You Know Say E No Easy To Turn A new Leaf🙏🏽😤 https://t.co/noFsiRtUcg — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) November 2, 2021

Even after a victory with Napoli, there’s always time for some Nigerian memes!

Because Of The Team Victory💙🤍 I Present This Memes In Good Faith🙌🏽 #ForzaNapoliSempre 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/IIa5lMWszw — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) November 4, 2021

Not everyone likes Osimhen’s style on social media but it’s safe to say he knows that already. This one below marked the very first of his random posts on Twitter.

Indeed, maybe football needs more and more players like Osimhen, who know how to strike a balance between professionalism and fan-relationship.

No Dey Force Vibe.If Person No Like You,Comot Body🤝 pic.twitter.com/dnW6E0do45 — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) September 28, 2021

With each passing day, more Nigerians are starting to catch up with his trend and even though Osimhen has been sidelined, you can still expect his colourful personality to come out on social media.

by Daniel Kolade