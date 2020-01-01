Foden happy to have shunned loan move as he plans ‘long’ Man City stay

The teenage midfielder has seen it suggested that he should have gone in search of minutes elsewhere, but he plans to star for the Blues

Phil Foden is happy to have shunned a loan move away from Manchester City, with the teenage midfielder still planning to spend a “long” time at the Etihad Stadium.

It was suggested before and during the January transfer window that the 19-year-old may need to leave the Etihad Stadium in order to find the regular game time his ongoing development needs.

Pep Guardiola, though, made it clear that the youngster would get opportunities with his parent club.

Foden welcomed those assurances and opted against making any push for the exits.

He remains convinced that the right decision was taken for the good of his career, with his overall tally of senior outings for City having been taken to 60 in the current campaign.

Foden told 90min: “It’s not like I've not played any minutes at all. I've made 50 appearances now for City so the numbers speak for themselves.

“I want to stay as long as I can.”

When discussing Foden amid the transfer talk which raged over the winter, Guardiola stated that he would not be interested in parting with a highly-rated academy graduate for €500 million (£450m/$550m).

That has been music to the ears of an England Under-21 international, with there a desire on his part to repay the faith being shown in his potential.

Foden added: “Yeah, to be honest, he was saying great things in his interviews.

“For me to hear things like that it gives you a lot of confidence and makes you more hungry to play and wanting to work for him.

“I respect him a lot and he believes in me, which is a good thing.”

Foden is having to make do with playing a support role in the 2019-20 season.

Proven international performers are ahead of him in the pecking order, but a place in City’s midfield is about to open up.

World Cup winner David Silva will be departing in the summer when his contract comes to a close, with Foden preparing to fill his boots.

City are convinced that a home-grown talent can become their next key creative influence, with there no plans to dip into the transfer market for another playmaker.