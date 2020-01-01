'Foden can achieve whatever he wants' – Guardiola says sky is the limit for Man City's England hopeful

The attacking midfielder is being eased into the first-team fold at the Etihad but the head coach believes there is no roof on what he can achieve

Phil Foden has the sort of attitude that means he can achieve whatever he wants to in football, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The 19-year-old put in a fine display as City won the Carabao Cup for the third year running with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday.

Foden's performance has apparently put him in contention for an England call-up when Gareth Southgate's men face friendlies with Italy and Denmark at the end of March.

Guardiola says Foden's immediate aims should just be to keep improving but the former Barcelona coach has no doubt about the attacking midfielder's potential.

“I want the best for him. He will get what he deserves and of course I'm delighted about his performance and behaviour in good and bad moments,” Guardiola said when previewing the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He just works, and it always pays off. At 19 you have a lot to improve but with this behaviour he can do whatever he wants.”

City have little time to dwell on their latest domestic success, with preparations having already begun for the trip across the Pennines to face Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Leroy Sane was tipped to be in contention against the Owls after playing 57 minutes for City's Under-23 side on Friday.

The Germany winger sustained a serious knee injury in August's Community Shield triumph over Liverpool, but Guardiola says the Wednesday game comes too soon.

“No. He's not ready. When you're out, you start, you feel good but he's not especially confident. He's doing the normal steps he needs to come back,” added Guardiola.

“[With the] second team [he played] 50-60 minutes, now it's weeks and weeks and weeks [of gaining full fitness].”

City remain a huge 22 points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League, but the Reds saw their unbeaten top-flight record ended by Watford a day before Guardiola's men triumphed at Wembley.

Guardiola, though, did not entertain the notion the two results suggest the gap between Liverpool and City this season is not as big as the table suggests.

“The league is deserved, and it is done,” he said.

“In other competitions, we have won two this season and now we have the cup and the Premier League because we have to improve to finish second and get the most points as possible and then there are two competitions: the FA Cup and Champions League.”

Guardiola also said he was impressed by the focus his team have shown in training ahead of the Wednesday fixture and insists there is no complacency from the Carabao Cup success.

He said: “They trained so well today [Tuesday], they were focused. The team is so ready to play tomorrow.”