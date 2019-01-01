Flick remains tight-lipped on Sane to Bayern rumours

The German international has again been linked with the Bundesliga champions but their coach wasn't keen to discuss his potential arrival

Bayern Munich interim boss Hansi Flick says rumours the Bundesliga champions are again interested in signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are 'not an issue for now'.

The German giants were heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old before a serious knee injury sustained in August put the buffers on a potential deal.

Reports in Germany suggest Bayern are once again interested in signing Sane and could push for a deal as soon as January.

But Flick, speaking after Wednesday's 3-1 win at Freiburg, kept his counsel and insisted his focus was on the next match and not potential transfers in the January window.

"That is a player who is under contract with Manchester City and that is why it is not an issue for me at the moment," Flick told reporters about the German international.

"I have to concentrate on the game on Saturday against Wolfsburg and there I have my players who were there today and maybe one or the other will be added. So my attention is 100 percent on these players."

Bayern looked certain to drop points again at Freiburg with Robert Lewandowski's opener cancelled out by Vincenzo Grifo and the hosts missed a host of chances to move in front.

But teenager Joshua Zirkzee – on his first Bundesliga appearance – and Serge Gnabry scored in injury time to leave Bayern in touch with the Bundesliga leaders.

Flick was delighted for 18-year-old Zirkzee, of who he said: "I simply thought that when another winger came on he could score, he is a striker and he shoots well.

"He's been with [the first team] for three weeks and the development has been noteworthy."

Bayern currently sit third in the Bundesliga standings, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig and second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bavarian club, who won all six of their Champions League group games, has been drawn against Chelsea in the tournament's round-of-16 across two legs to be played between February 18-26.

After the Wolfsburg match on Saturday, Bayern will enter into the Bundesliga's winter break and their next league game won't be until January 19 against Hertha Berlin.