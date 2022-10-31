Nicolo Barella lovingly mocked Inter teammate Romelu Lukaku by making fun of his poor 'first touch' after scoring against Sampdoria.

Barella teases Lukaku

Joked about Lukaku's infamous first touch

Inter beat Sampdoria

WHAT HAPPENED? Barella, Stefan de Vrij and Joaquin Correa were on target as Inter outclassed Sampdoria in a Serie A clash over the weekend. The latter scored his side's second, taking down Alessandro Bastoni's long ball and finishing clinically.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Barella said: "I hit him after the goal, I told him that the ball was struck like that. I told him see, that’s how you do a first touch! I was joking, we always play around and make fun of each other, it’s a great group of lads and we have a lot of fun."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgian received a lot of criticism for his apparent poor ball control during his time at Manchester United. He has largely remained out of action since rejoining Inter on loan from Chelsea this summer due to a hamstring injury and has appeared in only five matches for the club thus far.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Having already secured a Champions League knockout berth, Inter will face Bayern Munich in their final group game on November 1.