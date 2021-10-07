First pictures emerge of Wilshere back at Arsenal as Gunners confirm training return

Arsenal have confirmed that Jack Wilshere has been training with the club as he prepares for the next step in his stalled career.

The 29-year-old, once tipped for superstardom after breaking out from the Gunners' youth ranks, has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.

A lengthy injury history has contributed to his situation, but the one-time England regular has been keen to show prospective clubs that he is operating at full fitness.

What has been said?

With Wilshere very much in the market for a new club, the Gunners have allowed their former charge to work on his fitness as he plans his next move.

Article continues below

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, Arsenal said: "We're helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges.

Hey, @JackWilshere 👋❤️



We're helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges pic.twitter.com/KI41WlTNdx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2021

More to follow...