Firmino receives offers to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia amid Liverpool contract uncertainty

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has reportedly received offers from Saudi Arabia that could see him follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East.

Brazilian into final year of contract

Free to speak with clubs outside of England

Extended stay at Anfield still possible

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Brazil international forward is into the final year of his current contract at Anfield and will hit free agency in the summer of 2023 if no extension is agreed on Merseyside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino is said to favour fresh terms with Premier League heavyweights, with Liverpool prepared to put a two-year deal in place, but Sky Deutschland reports that the South American is also attracting interest from afar – with talks able to be held with clubs outside of England now that he is into the last six months of his agreement at Anfield.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is reported that Al-Nassr, who have just snapped up five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo as a free agent, are not one of the sides keen on Firmino, but teams from that region are exploring the option of luring a Champions League and Premier League title winner away from England.

WHAT NEXT? Firmino has been with Liverpool since 2015, scoring 107 goals through 348 appearances, and has never offered any indication that he would be looking to sever ties with the Reds at 31 years of age.