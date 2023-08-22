Fiorentina make firm statement on Liverpool and Man Utd target Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina have made a firm statement regarding the future of Sofyan Amrabat amid transfer interest from abroad.

Moroccan wanted by Liverpool and Man Utd

48-72 hour deadline for all bids

27 y/o under contract until June 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, La Viola have set clubs a 48-72 hour window to submit their bids for Amrabat, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid all showing a keen interest in the 27-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina have recently included the Moroccan international in their squad for the 2023/24 season, having submitted his name as one of the 25 eligible to play in this season's UEFA Europa League Conference League campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Italian outfit are said to be hopeful of resolving the speculation once and for all by the end of this week, with the deadline allowing the side enough time to bring in a replacement should the midfielder opt for pastures new this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? Having been left out of Fiorentina's opening day 4-1 success against Genoa, it remains to be seen whether the midfielder is involved in the sides UEFA Conference League play-off first leg against Rapid Wien later this week.