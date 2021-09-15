Finidi George: Enyimba hire former Nigeria international

The 50-year-old has been named as the new Peoples' Elephant handler after they parted ways with coach Fatai Osho

Ajax legend Finidi George has been named as the new coach of two-time African champions Enyimba.

The former Nigeria international was announced as the Peoples’ Elephant's new handler on Wednesday afternoon in an event held at the Enyimba International Stadium.

The club had parted ways with coach Fatai Osho following his failure to win the Nigeria Professional Football League diadem.

“Enyimba Football Club has appointed Finidi George as its new head coach,” a statement from the club website read.

“The former Ajax and Real Betis winger, who replaces Fatai Osho whose contract expired at the end of August, has joined the eight times Nigerian champions on a two-year contract.

“George, a legend of Nigeria’s men’s senior national team, made 62 appearances for the Super Eagles in an illustrious playing career that lasted up to fifteen years.

“He was a key member of the glorious era that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and represented the country at two Fifa World Cups – the 1994 and 1998 editions.”

The former Ipswich Town and Real Mallorca man appreciated the management of the Aba giants for a chance while assuring that he would play his own role well.

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me,” George was quoted by the club website.

“I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me.

“On my own part, I will be here to just work and do the job. It’s never going to be easy but I’m here to work and make the team win.”

In his own remark, chairman of the club Felix Anyansi Agwu claimed that the ex-Super Eagle’s arrival marks a new chapter for Enyimba.

“I believe that the time has come for us as a club to open up a new chapter, a chapter that will showcase the many hard work that has been going on behind the scene and usher in lots of success,” he said.

“For us to have engaged a coach like Finidi George who is coming from Europe is a clear statement of intent about our aspirations.”

George will make his debut in charge when Enyimba square up against Senegalese side Diambers FC in October’s Caf Confederation Cup first round fixture.