FIFA to pay clubs nearly £190m for players involved in the 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA has announced it will distribute a total of nearly £190 million to clubs around the world whose players will be competing in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, using its Club Benefits Programme,

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement read: "As part of its commitment to recognise the contribution that football clubs make to the successful staging of the FIFA World Cup, today FIFA started the application process for its Club Benefits Programme that will see USD 209 million distributed to clubs across the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: They state that clubs will be able to receive around USD 10,000 for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the official preparation period, which equates to just under £9,000 at the time of writing. All clubs a player has played for in the two years prior to the tournament will be compensated.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE WORLD CUP? Players, particularly in Europe, are now gearing up for a hectic domestic schedule ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20.