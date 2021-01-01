Fifa announces Cameroon vs Chile Olympic Games play-off schedule

The world governing body has confirmed the schedule of the Indomitable Lionesses for next month's Olympic qualifying game

The Cameroon women’s national team will aim to excel in the quest to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in this year's summer when they face Chile in the final qualifying play-off showdown in April.

Since its debut in London 2012, the Central Africans are bidding a return to the global showpiece, having missed Rio 2016.

With Zambia claiming the sole automatic slot for Africa last March, the Indomitable Lionesses will need to overcome the South Americans, who are eyeing their maiden appearance in Tokyo.

The doubleheader against Chile was due to take place in April last year and was later postponed to February this year.

After postponing the encounter twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fifa on Monday confirmed the Lionesses will finally battle La Roja at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Stadium in Turkey.

Cameroon's two-legged fixture with their Chilean rivals for the April international break, against the Chileans, will now be played on Saturday, April 10 and the rematch on Tuesday, April 13.

Article continues below

🗓️ 21 April: save the date!



🏅 That is when the Women's #OlympicFootball hopefuls will find out who they will face at @Tokyo2020 in a live-streamed draw.



ℹ️👉 https://t.co/CNjJJnX5pP pic.twitter.com/lr6QHM5xhI — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 22, 2021

Ahead of next month's meeting, Cameroon coach Djeumfa had since started a local camp on March 17, with the invitation of 25 players, comprising of four goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards in Cameroon's capital, which ends on April 5.

On the other hand, Jose Letelier's side will resume their preparation camp this week at the Quilin Sports Complex, with training sessions expected to run from Monday, March 22 to Saturday, March 27.

The winner will join hosts Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, Great Britain, Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, United States, Zambia and Australia for the 2020 Women's Olympic football tournament in Tokyo.