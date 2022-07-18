FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover revealed: PSG star Mbappe and Chelsea's Kerr to grace EA Sports' special release

The World Cup and WSL winners are honoured on back of a prolific campaigns

Kylian Mbappe has returned as EA Sports poster boy for a third successive year, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar now confirmed as the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover star. Mbappe will be joined by Chelsea's Women's Super League star Sam Kerr in fronting the premium version of the game that will include extra perks for customers including a Ones to Watch Player Item.

They are part of a storied history of FIFA covers, from David Platt to Wayne Rooney.

FIFA Ultimate Edition cover announced

Mbappe and Kerr were revealed on a golden cover on Monday, paired sitting next to one another in their club kits.

Presenting your #FIFA23 Cover Stars:@samkerr1 and @KMbappe ⭐️⭐️



Two phenomenal forces up front.

One ultimate strike partnership.



See the full reveal on July 20