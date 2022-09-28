FIFA 23: Which leagues & competitions are on new EA Sports game?

FIFA 23 features 700 teams from more than 30 leagues - both club and continental

EA Sports has added to their inventory of licensed football leagues in FIFA 23, with a huge boost to the playable women's football offerings one of the highlights of the new video game.

There are also the divisions that fans have enjoyed for years, including all UEFA club tournaments, the Premier League, La Liga and more.

GOAL brings you all of the details of the full list of leagues and cup competitions in FIFA 23.

What leagues & competitions are in FIFA 23?

There are more than 30 leagues available in FIFA 23, with the majority of the world's continents represented.

The Women's Super League, D1 ARKEMA (French women's league) and Serie B are new arrivals. Meanwhile, Liga MX is no longer in the franchise's stable of exclusive licenses.

Below are all of the leagues in the game, as well as regions they come from.

Competition

Country/Region

Liga Profesional de Futbol

Argentina

A-League

Australia

O. Bundesliga

Austria

1A Pro League

Belgium

Liga do Brasil

Brazil

Chinese Super League

China

3F Superliga

Denmark

Women's Super League

England

Premier League

England

EFL Championship

England

EFL League One

England

EFL League Two

England

D1 ARKEMA

France

Ligue 1

France

Ligue 2

France

Bundesliga

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Germany

3. Liga

Germany

Serie A

Italy

Serie B

Italy

K League 1

South Korea

Eredivisie

Netherlands

Eliteserien

Norway

Ekstraklasa

Poland

Liga Portugal

Portugal

Premier Division

Republic of Ireland

Liga I

Romania

Pro League

Saudi Arabia

Premiership

Scotland

La Liga

Spain

La Liga Smartbank

Spain

Allsvenskan

Sweden

Super League

Switzerland

Super Lig

Turkey

MLS

USA / Canada

Copa Libertadores

CONMEBOL

Sudamericana

CONMEBOL

Recopa

CONMEBOL

Champions League

UEFA

Europa League

UEFA

Europa Conference League

UEFA

Super Cup

UEFA

As was the case in the last game, FIFA 23 carries exclusive rights to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. FIFA 23 also boasts the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup. That gives fans of Europe's best divisions and teams something to be excited about.

South American football enthusiasts, meanwhile, can continue to play CONMEBOL's three main continental tournaments.

North American football fans will be able to play with their favourite MLS clubs, while Asia and Australia are covered with the Chinese Super League and A-League.

The next frontier may be an expansion of licenses in Africa, where only clubs in the game's Rest of World section are available to play in FIFA 23.

