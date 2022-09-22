FIFA 23: Who are the fastest players on the new EA Sports game?

If you want to succeed on FIFA, you're going to need a few fast players - speed demons who can terrorise defences with a turn of pace and defenders who are able to keep up with lightning opposition forwards. This has always been the case and FIFA 23 is no different.
Pace is an asset that can help you dribble past players with ease or arrive first at the end of a perfectly threaded through ball and it can be crucial if you've been caught on the counter-attack.
GOAL takes a look at the fastest players on FIFA 23, according to their pace (PAC) ratings.
Who are the fastest players on FIFA 23?
Kylian Mbappe is the fastest player on FIFA 23, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward boasting a pace rating of 97 in the new game. Mbappe's overall rating is 91, making him one of the best players in the game, as well as the fastest. His 97 pace rating on FIFA 23 is an improvement on his speed in FIFA 22, when he had a pace rating of 96.
Wolves winger Adama Traore follows Mbappe in the speed stakes, with 96 pace, meaning he continues his habit of being one of the game's swiftest speedsters. Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, on-loan Fulham winger Daniel James and Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker are the next fastest players on the game, each having a 95 pace rating.
You can see the top 20 fastest players on FIFA 23 in the table below.
KEY:
- PAC = Pace rating
- OVR = Overall rating
- POS = Position
Rank
Player
POS
PAC
OVR
1
Kylian Mbappe
ST
97
91
2
Adama Traore
RW
96
79
=3
Vinicius Jr
LW
95
86
=3
Daniel James
RM
95
77
=3
Sheraldo Becker
ST
95
76
=6
Gerrit Holtmann
LW
94
74
=6
Inaki Williams
ST
94
81
=6
Sebastian Villa
LW
94
77
=6
Ismaila Sarr
RM
94
77
=6
Kevin Schade
RM
94
70
=6
Alex Bangura
LB
94
69
=6
Alphonso Davies
LB
94
84
=6
Jeremie Frimpong
RB
94
80
=14
Jeremiah St Juste
CB
93
76
=14
Theo Hernandez
LB
93
85
=14
Frank Acheampong
ST
93
76
=14
Ruan
RB
93
67
=14
Ousmane Dembele
RW
93
83
=14
Hirving Lozano
RW
93
81
=14
Noah Okafor
ST
93
75
The bulk of the fastest players on FIFA 23 are attackers, with wingers and forwards tending to be the quickest. However, there are a number of full-backs and centre-backs among the fleet-footed in the game.
Bayern Munich and Canada's flying full-back Alphonso Davies is the fastest defender in the game along with Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. All three have pace ratings of 94. Sporting's Jeremiah St Juste is the fastest centre-back on FIFA 23 with a pace rating of 93.