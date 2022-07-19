FIFA 23 cover star revealed: PSG star Mbappe the face of EA Sports' new game for third successive year

Will you be buying the game when it lands on shelves in the autumn?

Kylian Mbappe has been revealed as the cover star for FIFA 23, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward serving as the face of the game for a third successive year. The 23-year-old is still considered to be the leading talent of his generation, and his goals propelled PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-22 season.

Mbappe was also named as a cover star for the FIFA 23 Ulitmate Edition, but is sharing that honour with Chelsea Women star Sam Kerr - who has become the first female player to appear on the cover of the popular EA Sports game.

France’s forward force, proudly representing Paris. 🇫🇷⭐️



History of FIFA cover stars

Mbappe followed in the footsteps of star names such as Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard when he was chosen to be the face of FIFA 21 - his first time appearing on the front cover of the game.

The 23-year-old was given the honour once again for FIFA 22 and has now completed a unique hat-trick, one year short of a run enjoyed by his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi while at Barcelona for FIFA 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney still holds the record for the most consecutive cover appearances between FIFA 06 to 12.

How did Mbappe perform in 2021-22?

Mbappe recorded 39 goals and 26 assists in all competitions for PSG last season - career-high tallies for the Frenchman as he helped the club win back the Ligue 1 crown from Lille.

When will FIFA 23 be released?

FIFA 22 officially went on sale to the general public on October 21, 2021 - with EA Sports traditionally sticking to a Friday release date in the last week of September.

Should that prove to be the case again this year, FIFA 23 will be released on Friday, September 30, 2022.

