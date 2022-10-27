FIFA 23 best young defenders: The top 50 DEFs on Career Mode

You've fired up FIFA 23, embarked on a Career Mode save and you know the first thing you want to do is get your defence set for years to come. There is some truth to the adage that defenders tend to get better with age, but there are loads of youthful centre-backs and full-backs flourishing too.
To help you lay the foundation of a solid backline in FIFA 23, GOAL has compiled a list of the top 50 young defenders - CBs, LBs, RBs - aged 20 and under on the game according to their potential ratings.
KEY:
PO = Position
CR = Current rating
PR = Potential rating
*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.
Best young defenders on FIFA 23
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
J. Gvardiol
20
RB Leipzig
CB
81
89
2
N. Mendes
20
Paris Saint-Germain
LB
80
88
3
A. Silva
18
Benfica
CB
66
86
4
G. Scalvini
18
Atalanta
CB
70
86
5
C. Lukeba
19
Lyon
CB
76
86
6
T. Livramento
19
Southampton
RB
75
85
7
M. Gusto
19
Lyon
RB
75
85
8
A. Hickey
20
Brentford
RB
75
85
9
P. Hincapie
20
Bayer Leverkusen
LB
78
85
10
L. Netz
19
Borussia M'gladbach
LB
73
85
11
T. Kouassi
20
Sevilla
CB
73
85
12
A. Fontanarosa
19
Inter
CB
67
84
13
J. Jose Mina
18
Deportivo Cali
RB
64
84
14
N. Mbamba
17
Club Brugge
CB
64
84
15
L. Colwill
19
Brighton
CB
70
84
16
Q. Merlin
20
Nantes
LB
70
84
17
A. Truffert
20
Rennes
LB
75
84
18
J. Branthwaite
20
PSV
CB
68
84
19
L. Stergiou
20
St Gallen
CB
67
84
20
Simo
17
Espanyol
CB
62
83
21
V. Tobias
18
Real Madrid
RB
65
83
22
T. Araujo
20
Gil Vicente
CB
67
83
23
C. Riquelme
18
Everton de Vina del Mar
LB
60
83
24
F. Chiarodia
17
Werder Bremen
CB
60
83
25
M. Kerkez
18
AZ
LB
69
83
26
M. Viti
20
Nice
CB
71
83
27
G. Esteves
18
Estoril
RB
70
83
28
M. Vuskovic
20
Hamburg
CB
72
83
29
A. Martinez
19
Girona
RWB
71
83
30
R. Dragusin
20
Genoa
CB
68
83
31
I. Toure
19
Marseille
CB
67
83
32
I. Zabarnyi
19
Dynamo Kyiv
CB
73
83
33
D. Rensch
19
Ajax
RB
73
83
34
J. Aude
19
Lanus
LB
67
83
35
B. Omeragic
20
Zurich
CB
68
83
36
A. Bella-Kotchap
20
Southampton
CB
73
83
37
R. Lewis
17
Manchester City
RB
61
82
38
P. Aning
18
Borussia Dortmund
LB
62
82
39
D. Coppola
18
Verona
CB
67
82
40
T. Rothe
17
Borussia Dortmund
LB
65
82
41
V. Gomez
19
Velez
CB
67
82
42
C. Mosquera
18
Valencia
CB
66
82
43
A. Phillips
17
Blackburn Rovers
CB
59
82
44
C. Bradley
19
Bolton
RWB
64
82
45
L. Gechter
18
Hertha Berlin
CB
68
82
46
O. Gene
19
Amiens
RWB
62
82
47
A. Balde
18
Barcelona
LB
71
82
48
B. Meijer
19
Club Brugge
LB
68
82
49
L. Mbete
18
Huddersfield
CB
63
82
50
S. Coulibaly
18
Borussia Dortmund
CB
63
82
RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is deemed the best young defender in the world according to FIFA 23, with the Croatia international possessing the capability of reaching a rating of 89 on the game.
Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes isn't far off Gvardiol, with a potential rating of 88. Mendes' compatriot Antonio Silva rounds the top three, with the Benfica centre-back's potential overall rating set at 86.
Italy has a long and distinguished tradition of producing formidable defenders and Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta looks to be one of the next big things to come out of Serie A and he has a high potential rating of 86. Likewise, Inter youngster Alessandro Fontanarosa can reach a rating of 84.
Of course, depending on your budget, affording these prospects may not be realistic, but there are plenty of options just below the proverbial top shelf of wonderkid defenders in FIFA 23.
Tomas Araujo at Gil Vicente starts with a current rating of 67 but can rise to 83, while 17-year-old Fabio Chiarodia of Werder Bremen can improve by 23 points, from a rating of 60 to 83.
In terms of full-backs, Tino Livramento, Malo Gusto and Aaron Hickey are among the best young prospects, along with Piero Hincapie and Luca Netz.
Check out more of the best young players on FIFA 23 here