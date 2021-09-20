FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Ter Stegen, De Jong, Aguero & Barcelona's best players revealed

Ryan Tolmich
Getty/EA Sports
EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are Barca's player ratings

Barcelona lost one of the greatest players in world football this summer as fans will have to adjust to not seeing the club's badge next to Lionel Messi's name in FIFA 22.

The Argentine icon is instead a member of Paris Saint-Germain after departing Barca, leaving behind a team that made several notable summer acquistiions.

So, what are Barca's player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1Goal has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.

Barcelona FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK 90
Sergio Aguero ST 87
Frenkie de Jong CM 87
Jordi Alba LB 86
Sergio Busquets CDM 86
Memphis Depay CF 85
Gerard Pique CB 84
Ousmane Dembele RW 83
Philippe Coutinho CAM 82
Neto GK 82
Clement Lenglet CB 82
Pedri CM 81
Sergi Roberto RB 81
Samuel Umtiti CB 80
Luuk de Jong ST 79
Martin Braithwaite ST 77
Eric Garcia CB 77
Ronald Araujo CM 77
Riqui Puig CM 76
Sergino Dest RB 76
Ansu Fati LW 76
Oscar Mingueza CM 75

With Messi now gone, Ter Stegen takes the top spot at Barca with a 90-rated card.

Just behind him are summer signing Aguero and midfield star De Jong at 87, while stalwarts Alba and Busquets check in at 86.

Summer signing Memphis Depay has an 85-rated card, while Gerard Pique has been downgraded to an 84.

Of the club's young stars, Pedri has taken the biggest leap up to an 81 overall card, with Dest and Fati both checking in at 76.

