FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Benzema, Hazard & Real Madrid's best players revealed

Ryan Kelly
Last Updated
Getty/Real Madrid Twitch
EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Real Madrid are one of the biggest football clubs in the world and inevitably boast some of the best players around.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are long-established superstars, with Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga among a host of young pretenders.

So, what are the Blancos stars’ player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports’ new game.

Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Casemiro CDM 89
Karim Benzema CF 89
Thibaut Courtois GK 89
Toni Kroos CM 88
Luka Modric CM 87
Eden Hazard LW 85
Dani Carvajal RB 85
David Alaba CB 84
Marco Asensio RW 83
Ferland Mendy LW 83
Fede Valverde CM 83
Gareth Bale RW 82
Eder Militao CB 82
Isco CAM 82
Nacho Fernandez CB 81
Lucas Vazquez RW 81
Vinicius Junior LW 80
Marcelo LB 80
Rodrygo  RW 79
Luka Jovic ST 79
Eduardo Camavinga CM 78
Jesus Vallejo CB 75
Andriy Lunin GK 74

Long-serving midfield general Casemiro and talismanic frontman Benzema currently lead as Real's highest-rated outfield players with ratings of 89, with first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois given the same grade.

German playmaker Toni Kroos is next up at 88, with his midfield partner Luka Modric classified just below him at 87.

Much-maligned winger Hazard has dropped to 85 in the latest edition of FIFA, the same rating as Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal.

The likes of Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde have been graded at 83, while Welsh winger Gareth Bale is rated at 82 alongside Eder Militao and Isco.

Elsewhere, new signing Camavinga has been given a 78 rating, two below Vinicius and one behind Rodrygo and Luka Jovic, with Jesus Vallejo and Andriy Lunin completing the list at 75 and 74 respectively.

