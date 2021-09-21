FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Mbappe tops pace list as 5* skill players revealed

Ryan Tolmich
EA Sports
The PSG star finds himself among the quickest footballers and among those with the highest trickery level in the new video game

Kylian Mbappe headlines the list of fastest players in FIFA 22, while the Paris Saint-Germain star is also among this year's list of five-star skillers.

Mbappe checks in as the fastest player in the newest version of the game, while he's also among a list of nine players with the highest level of skill moves in the game.

So, who are these highly-coveted players in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1Goal has everything you need to know.

Fastest FIFA 22 players

Player Position FIFA 22 pace rating
Kylian Mbappe ST 97
Adama Traore RW 96
Alphonso Davies LB 96
Daniel James RM 95
Achraf Hakimi RB 95
Vinicius Jr. LW 95

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

 LM

95
Gerrit Holtmann LM 94
Ismaila Sarr RW 94
Sebastian Villa RM 94
Moussa Diaby LW 94
Rafa RM 94
Inaki Williams ST 94
Frank Acheampong LW 94
Rhayner RM 94
Chidera Ejuke LM 94
Linton Maina RM 94
Takeshi Kanamori RM 94

Cover star Mbappe finds himself as the fastest player in the game, checking in with a blistering 97 pace rating. Just behind him are Wolves star Traore and Bayern Munich speedster Davies at 96, while James, Hakimi and Vinicius have all been given 95 pace.

Five-star skills

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Kylian Mbappe ST 91
Neymar LW 91
Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91
Angel Di Maria RW 87
Paul Pogba CM 87
Riyad Mahrez RW 86
Thiago CM 86
Hakim Ziyech RW 85
Joao Felix CF 83

Mbappe is joined by PSG team-mates Neymar and DI Maria in the five-star skills club, while Manchester United stars Ronaldo and Pogba are also involved.

The Premier League is well-represented with Manchester City's Mahrez, Liverpool's Thiago and Chelsea's Ziyech, with Atletico Madrid star Felix also among the game's top skillers.

