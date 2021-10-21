FIFA 22 best young goalkeepers: The top 50 GKs on Career Mode
Goalkeepers may not get the same share of the plaudits as attackers do, but they are no less crucial to a team's fortunes in football.
As in real life, having a shotstopper who can pull off important saves is vital in FIFA 22 and it's usually a good idea to snap up a young talent or two to make sure you are covered in that position.
To help you on your way to glory in FIFA 22 Career Mode, Goal takes a look at the best young goalkeepers to buy on the game, ordered by their Potential Rating.
PO. = Position(s)
CR = Current Rating
PR = Potential Rating
VA. = Value
*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode
FIFA 22: Best Young Goalkeepers
|#
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO.
|CR
|PR
|VA.
|1
|M Vandevoordt
|19
|Genk
|GK
|71
|87
|£3.7m
|2
|C Chatzigavriel
|17
|Free
|GK
|58
|84
|Free
|3
|G Mamardashvili
|20
|Valencia
|GK
|75
|83
|£9m
|4
|D Alemdar
|18
|Rennes
|GK
|68
|83
|£2.1m
|5
|Joan Garcia
|20
|Espanyol
|GK
|67
|83
|£2.1m
|6
|K Tzolakis
|18
|Olympiacos
|GK
|67
|83
|£2m
|7
|B Verbruggen
|18
|Anderlecht
|GK
|65
|83
|£1.4m
|8
|G Bazunu
|19
|Man City
|GK
|64
|83
|£1.1m
|9
|E Green
|20
|Saint-Etienne
|GK
|72
|81
|£3.8m
|10
|Ayesa
|20
|Real Sociedad B
|GK
|67
|81
|£1.8m
|11
|Arnau Tenas
|20
|Barcelona
|GK
|67
|81
|£1.8m
|12
|J Blazquez
|20
|Atletico Talleres
|GK
|65
|81
|£1.5m
|13
|S Lammens
|18
|Club Brugge
|GK
|64
|81
|£1.1m
|14
|Alejandro Iturbe
|17
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|62
|81
|£750k
|15
|Pere Joan
|19
|Mallorca
|GK
|62
|81
|£750k
|16
|C Boyce-Clarke
|18
|Reading
|GK
|59
|81
|£600k
|17
|E Destanoglu
|20
|Besiktas
|GK
|72
|80
|£3.8m
|18
|Miguel Morro
|20
|Rayo Vallecano
|GK
|66
|80
|£1.5m
|19
|L Chevalier
|19
|Lille
|GK
|64
|80
|£1.1m
|20
|R Neshcheret
|19
|Dynamo Kyiv
|GK
|64
|80
|£1.1m
|21
|C Rushworth
|19
|Walsall
|GK
|63
|80
|£950k
|22
|X Dziekonski
|17
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
|GK
|63
|80
|£950k
|23
|J Olschowsky
|19
|Borussia M'gladbach
|GK
|63
|80
|£950k
Genk's Maarten Vandervoordt was second only to Ilan Meslier in FIFA 21, but the Belgian is the best young goalkeeper in FIFA 22, with a potential rating of 87 in the game.
Cypriot goalkeeper Charis Chatzigavriel is not far behind Vandervoordt with 84 potential and he is available on free transfer in the game so could prove a shrewd investment.
Giorgi Mamardashvili is the most expensive of the best young goalkeepers on the game, but he is more or less ready for first-team action - as his involvement in the Valencia squad attests.
It should be noted that many of the high-potential goalkeepers in our list have relatively low current abilities, so they will need appropriate training and experience in order to improve.
However, on the flip side, many are valued at around £1 million or under and they can be loaned out in order to ensure they reach their potential.
Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu (potential ability: 83) is already a senior international with the Republic of Ireland and is among a select few who can claim to have saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.
Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Iturbe is 17 at the beginning of the game and is valued at £750k, which is a bargain for a goalkeeper with a potential rating of 81.
Saint-Etienne's appropriately named goalkeeper Etienne Green is, like Mamardashvili, very close to first-team football calibre despite his relative youth and valued at just under £4 million.