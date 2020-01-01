FIFA 21 stadium list: All 125 grounds on Xbox One and PS4 versions of new game

Goal brings you all the confirmed venues for the latest instalment of EA Sports' popular football video game

The countdown to FIFA 21 is almost over, with the latest EA Sports football game set to be released worldwide on October 9.

It will be the first FIFA game to feature on the new next-gen consoles, and there are new features, tweaks and improvements for players to enjoy.

EA looks to secure as many official stadiums as possible to add to the authenticity of the game, and there are five new stadiums in FIFA 21 - with a sixth to be added after release.

In total, there are 125 stadiums in FIFA 21 - 95 official and 30 generic - which is an increase on the 119 in FIFA 20, and the 102 in FIFA 19. There are also five new venues in the VOLTA Football game mode.

Premier League stadiums in FIFA 21

Nineteen of the 20 Premier League stadiums for the 2020-21 season are included in FIFA 21.

Elland Road, home of newly-promoted Leeds, is not available in FIFA 21 on release. EA Sports said the late end to the 2019-20 season meant there was not enough time to create Elland Road in the off-season, but it should be included in a post-launch update patch.

Stadium Team(s) Anfield Liverpool Bramall Lane Sheffield United Craven Cottage Fulham Emirates Stadium Arsenal Etihad Stadium Manchester City Goodison Park Everton The Hawthorns West Brom King Power Stadium Leicester City London Stadium West Ham Molineux Wolves Old Trafford Manchester United Selhurst Park Crystal Palace St James' Park Newcastle United St Mary's Stadium Southampton Stamford Bridge Chelsea The Amex Stadium Brighton Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Turf Moor Burnley Villa Park Aston Villa

English Football League stadiums in FIFA 21

There are 12 stadiums from the English Football League available in FIFA 21, most of which are in the Championship.

Portsmouth's Fratton Park and Sunderland's Stadium of Light are the two stadiums available from League One, with none from League Two.

Stadium Team(s) Cardiff City Stadium Cardiff City Carrow Road Norwich City Fratton Park Portsmouth KCOM Stadium Hull City Kirklees Stadium Huddersfield Town Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium Queens Park Rangers Liberty Stadium Swansea City Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough Stadium of Light Sunderland Stoke City FC Stadium Stoke City Vicarage Road Watford Vitality Stadium Bournemouth

La Liga stadiums in FIFA 21

There are 16 La Liga stadiums in FIFA 21, including Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, the state-of-the-art Wanda Metropolitano, and Valencia's famous Mestalla.

Barcelona's famous Camp Nou is not in FIFA 21 due to the club's agreement with Konami which means the stadium appears exclusively in eFootball PES 2021.

Granada's Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes is a new addition for FIFA 21.

Stadium Team(s) Coliseum Alfonso Perez Getafe El Alcoraz Huesca Estadio ABANCA-Balaidos Celta Vigo Estadio Benito Villamarin Real Betis Estadio Ciutat de Valencia Levante Estadio de la Ceramica Villarreal Estadio de Mendizorroza Deportivo Alaves Estadio Jose Zorrilla Real Valladolid Estadio Mestalla Valencia Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes Granada Estadio San Mames Athletic Club Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid Municipal de Ipurua Eibar Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Sevilla Reale Arena Real Sociedad Wanda Metropolitano Atletico Madrid

Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 21

Espanyol's 40,500-capacity Estadio Cornella-El Prat, also known as the RCDE Stadium, is available in the second tier following the Barcelona club's relegation from La Liga.

Stadium Team(s) Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas Estadio de Montilivi Girona Estadio de Vallecas Rayo Vallecano Estadio La Rosaleda Malaga Municipal de Butarque Leganes RCDE Stadium Espanyol Visit Mallorca Estadi Mallorca

Bundesliga stadiums in FIFA 21

Gamers can enjoy the renowned Bundesliga atmosphere in Borussia Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park, rivals Schalke's VELTINS-Arena, or the ever-popular BORUSSIA-PARK.

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is not in FIFA 21. It will appear in eFootball PES 2021 as a Konami exclusive.

The picturesque Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, home of Union Berlin, appears for the first time in FIFA 21.

Stadium Team(s) BayArena Bayer Leverkusen BORUSSIA-PARK Borussia Monchengladbach Deutsche Bank Park Eintracht Frankfurt Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart Olympiastadion Hertha Berlin Opel Arena Mainz PreZero Arena Hoffenheim Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) RB Leipzig RheinEnergieStadion Koln Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund Stadion An der Alten Forsterei Union Berlin VELTINS-Arena Schalke Volkswagen Arena Wolfsburg wohninvest Weserstadion Werder Bremen WWK Arena Augsburg

2. Bundesliga stadiums in FIFA 21

Hamburg's 57,000-capacity Volksparkstadion is one of the most impressive second-division stadiums in the world, and it is available in FIFA 21.

Paderborn's Benteler-Arena is in the game for the first time.

Stadium Team(s) Benteler-Arena Paderborn Dusseldorf-Arena Fortuna Dusseldorf HDI-Arena Hannover Max-Morlock-Stadion Nurnberg Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Ligue 1 stadiums in FIFA 21

There are only three Ligue 1 stadiums available to play at in FIFA 21: PSG's Parc des Princes, Marseille's Orange Velodrome, and Lyon's Groupama Stadium. There are no Ligue 2 stadiums in FIFA 21.

Stadium Team(s) Groupama Stadium Lyon Orange Velodrome Marseille Parc des Princes Paris Saint-Germain

Serie A stadiums in FIFA 21

San Siro, the historic home of AC Milan and Inter, is the only Serie A stadium available in FIFA 21 as Serie A has granted full licensing to Konami for eFootball PES 2021. San Siro is set to be demolished and replaced with a new venue in real life.

The Stadio Olimpico, home of Lazio and Roma, is no longer available after being featured in FIFA 20.

Stadium Team(s) San Siro Inter / AC Milan

International stadiums in FIFA 21

EA Sports has exclusive rights to the Champions League as a game mode so Turkey's Ataturk Olympic Stadium - venue for the 2021 Champions League final - is in FIFA 21.

Wembley Stadium is also included, and will host English cup finals.

Stadium Team(s) Ataturk Olympic Stadium Turkey Wembley Stadium England

Rest of World stadiums in FIFA 21

Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena, a popular choice in Ultimate Team, is in FIFA 21. Spartak Moscow's Okritie Arena is also available.

Stadium Team(s) Donbass Arena Shakhtar Donetsk Otkritie Arena Spartak Moscow / Russia

Eredivisie stadiums in FIFA 21

Ajax's 55,500-capacity Johan Cruyff ArenA is one of the most recognisable venues in European football, and it is available in FIFA 21.

However, it is the only Eredivisie stadium in the game.

Stadium Team(s) Johan Cruyff ArenA Ajax / Netherlands

MLS stadiums in FIFA 21

There is one new addition to the MLS stadium roster in FIFA 21, with Portland Timbers' Providence Park available for the first time.

More MLS stadiums could be added in future as the league's popularity continues to grow.

Stadium Team(s) BC Place Vancouver Whitecaps CenturyLink Field Seattle Sounders Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta United Providence Park Portland Timbers Red Bull Arena (New Jersey) New York Red Bulls

Liga MX stadiums in FIFA 21

Estadio Azteca, known as 'The Colossus of Santa Ursula' in Mexico City, is the only Liga MX stadium in FIFA 21.

Stadium Team(s) Estadio Azteca Club America / Cruz Azul / Mexico

Saudi Pro League stadiums in FIFA 21

Two Saudi Arabian venues are included in FIFA 21: King Abdullah Sports City near Jeddah and King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Stadium Team(s) King Abdullah Sports City Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad King Fahd Stadium Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr

J1 League stadiums in FIFA 21

Gamba Osaka's striking geometric Panasonic Stadium Suita is the only official J1 League stadium in FIFA 21.

Stadium Team(s) Panasonic Stadium Suita Gamba Osaka

Argentine Primera Division stadiums in FIFA 21

Stadium Team(s) Libertadores de America Independiente Estadio Presidente Peron Racing Club

Generic stadiums in FIFA 21

Alongside the 95 officially licensed stadiums, there are also 30 generic venues in FIFA 21.

Find all of the generic stadiums below.

Stadium Team(s) Al Jayeed Stadium - Aloha Park - Arena del Centenario - Arena D'Oro - Court Lane - Crown Lane - Eastpoint Arena - El Grandioso - El Libertador - Estadio de las Artes - Estadio El Medio - Estadio Presidente G.Lopes - Euro Park - FeWC Stadium (PS4 and Xbox One) - Forest Park Stadium - FUT Stadium (only on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY) - Ivy Lane - Molton Road - O Dromo - Sanderson Park - Stade Municipal - Stadio Classico - Stadion 23. Maj - Stadion Europa - Stadion Hanguk - Stadion Neder - Stadion Olympik - Town Park - Union Park Stadium - Waldstadion -

VOLTA venues in FIFA 21

There are five new venues for the VOLTA Football game mode in FIFA 21: Sydney, Paris, Dubai, Sao Paulo, and Milan.