FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Which pros have player-edition cards?
When playing online matches Ultimate Team in FIFA 20, sometimes you might come up against a player with a special 99-rated card.
As well as the Team of the Year and Team of the Season cards with 99 ratings, there is a third type of 99-rated card in FIFA Ultimate Team - the extremely rare Pro Player Card.
These are only used by actual real-life professional footballers (or their families in the case of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) and cannot be traded to other accounts.
Contents
- What is a Pro Player Card?
- How do you get a Pro Player Card?
- Who has a Pro Player Card?
- What teams do professional players use?
What is a Pro Player Card?
Pro Player Cards are special 99-rated cards real-life footballers receive in FIFA Ultimate Team.
Their stats are greatly boosted from their default card to give them an overall rating of 99, meaning many of their individual attributes are also increased to 99. For example, Rodri of Manchester City sees both his defence and physical card ratings upgraded to 99, while his pace is changed from the default 67 rating to 84.
Player-edition cards do not get a weak foot or skill move upgrade, so Virgil van Dijk's Pro Player Card is rated 95 for dribbling, but still can only perform two-star skill moves.
How do you get a Pro Player Card?
EA Sports gifts Pro Player Cards to real-life professional footballers who play FIFA 20 in their spare time. These are sent through the console to the player along with other special cards for their club.
As a result, many real-life players are gifted ICONs such as Ronaldo and Pele to help them complete their squad in FIFA Ultimate Team.
Players or their agents can contact EA Sports to request their own Pro Player Card and these can be assigned to any player in the game, even if they are playing in lower divisions or less-popular leagues.
Pro Player Cards cannot be sold on the transfer market as they count as untradeable items.
Who has a Pro Player Card?
Over 100 Pro Player Cards have been issued for FIFA 20. Most of these have been given to players who play FIFA Ultimate Team on their consoles.
Others have been assigned as part of featured teams in offline Squad Battles and their attributes can be seen by pressing the right analog stick while viewing the squad.
|Player
|Club
|Anen Ahmedhodzic
|Malmo
|Manuel Akanji
|Borussia Dortmund
|Luis Alberto
|Lazio
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|Nikolai Alho
|HJK Helsinki
|Houssem Aouar
|Lyon
|Marco Asensio
|Real Madrid
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|Benoit Badiashile
|Monaco
|Nabil Bahoui
|AIK
|Ilhas Bebou
|Hoffenheim
|Younes Belhanda
|Galatasaray
|Juan Bernat
|PSG
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|Nassim Boujellab
|Schalke
|Dejan Bozic
|Chemnitz
|Julian Brandt
|Borussia Dortmund
|Christopher Buchtmann
|St Pauli
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|Carlos Clerc
|Levante
|Munas Dabbur
|Sevilla
|Adrian de la Fuente
|Real Madrid Castilla
|Kyle Dempsey
|Fleetwood
|Sergino Dest
|Ajax
|Mouctar Diakhaby
|Valencia
|Jesper Drost
|Heracles
|Marvin Ducksch
|Hannover
|Paulo Dybala
|Juventus
|Josp Elez
|Hannover
|Erik
|Yokohama
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|Sidney Friede
|Hertha Berlin
|Guessouma Fofana
|Le Mans
|Niklas Fullkrug
|Werder Bremen
|Ruben Garcia
|Osasuna
|Nicolas Gavory
|Standard Liege
|Ian Gonzalez
|San Luis
|Amine Gouiri
|Lyon
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa
|Mason Greenwood
|Man Utd
|Michael Gregoritsch
|Schalke
|Marcus Gudmann
|Nordsjaelland
|Ryan Hardie
|Plymouth
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|Stephen Humphrys
|Southend
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|Jacob Italiano
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|Diogo Jota
|Wolves
|Sasa Kalajdzic
|Stuttgart
|Atakan Karazor
|Stuttgart
|Loris Karius
|Besiktas
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|Pascal Kopke
|Hertha Berlin
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Newcastle
|Bernd Leno
|Arsenal
|Jesper Lindstrom
|Brondby
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico Madrid
|James Maddison
|Leicester
|Neal Maupay
|Brighton
|Florian Mayer
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Dwight McNeil
|Burnley
|Valentin Mihaila
|Craiova
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville
|Samir Nasri
|Anderlecht
|Mattheus Oliveira
|Sporting CP
|Ohi Omoijuanfo
|Molde
|Noah Okafor
|Basel
|Haret Ortega
|America
|Abdelkader Oueslati
|Al Fateh
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Liverpool
|Fernando Paheco
|Alaves
|Felix Passlack
|Fortuna Sittard
|Krzysztof Piatek
|Hertha Berlin
|Quincy Promes
|Ajax
|Ben Purrington
|Charlton
|Sergio Reguilon
|Sevilla
|Julian Riedel
|Hansa Rostock
|Rodri
|Man City
|Valentin Rongier
|Marseille
|Valentin Rosier
|Sporting CP
|Jerome Roussillon
|Wolfsburg
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|Salif Sane
|Schalke
|Kaj Sierhuis
|Groningen
|Nils Stendera
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Raheem Sterling
|Man City
|Ryan Tafazoli
|Hull
|Simon Terodde
|Koln
|Martin Terrier
|Lyon
|Corentin Tolisso
|Bayern Munich
|Thomas Toure
|Sochaux
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Miguel Veloso
|Hellas Verona
|Eetu Vertainen
|HJK Helsini
|Aleix Vidal
|Alaves
|Daniel Wass
|Valencia
|Julian Weigl
|Benfica
|Morgan Williams
|Coventry
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|Monaco
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
What teams do professional players use?
Jadon Sancho had a 99-rated Player Pro Card in a Squad Battles team early in the season on FIFA 20, but he also plays online matches.
Hoffenheim forward Munas Dabbur is one of the best real-life footballers playing FIFA 20 and has once went unbeaten in FUT Champions, winning all 30 of his Weekend League games.