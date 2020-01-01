FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date
FIFA soundtracks are integral to the experience of playing the actual game, with iconic classics by Blur, alt-J and Beck almost as memorable as the gameplay itself.
EA Sports tend to draw their soundtracks from both established and rising global artists who hail from diverse genres.
Goal takes a look at which bands and artists appear in FIFA 20.
Contents
- When was the FIFA 20 soundtrack announced?
- What songs are on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?
- FIFA 20 Volta soundtrack
- Listen to the FIFA 20 Soundtrack
- Listen to the FIFA 20 Volta Soundtrack
- FIFA 19 soundtrack
When was the FIFA 20 soundtrack announced?The complete FIFA 20 soundtrack was available to listen to on Spotify, Apple and Deezer from September 13, 2019.
What songs are on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?Some of the artists who feature on the FIFA 20 soundtrack include Foals, Hot Chip, Major Lazer and Suzi Wu.
The tracks remain in keeping with EA Sports tendency to select upbeat songs that straddle indie pop and alternative.
You can see the complete soundtrack below.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|Another Sky
|The Cracks
|UK
|Apre
|Come Down
|UK
|BJ the Chicago Kid
|Feel the Vibe
|UK
|Buscabulla
|Vamono
|Puerto Rico
|Cautious Clay
|Erase
|USA
|Child of the Parish
|Before the Moment's Gone
|UK
|Colouring
|Oh My God!
|UK
|Danay Suarez
|La Razon del Equilibrio
|Cuba
|Dennis Lloyd
|Wild West
|Israel
|Dominic Fike
|Phone Numbers
|USA
|Everyone You Know
|She Don't Dance
|UK
|Fieh
|Glu
|Norway
|Flume
|Running Back
|Australia
|Foals
|The Runner
|UK
|Friedberg
|Go Wild
|UK/Germany
|Goldlink
|Zulu Screams
|USA
|Half Alive
|Runaway
|USA
|Hot Chip
|Positive
|UK
|Jai Paul
|He
|UK
|Janice
|Hearts Will Bleed
|Sweden
|JB Scofield
|Stretch It
|UK/Netherlands
|Jevon
|Lil Ze
|Brazil/UK
|Judah & The Lion
|Why Did You Run?
|USA
|JYyllowL
|Ozone
|Ireland
|Kamakaze x Massappeals
|Last Night
|UK
|Kojey Radical
|Where Do I Begin?
|UK
|Loyle Carner
|Angel
|UK
|Major Lazer
|Que Calor
|Jamaica/USA
|Masego
|Big Girls
|Jamaica/USA
|Milky Chance
|Fado
|Germany
|MNDR
|Save Me
|USA
|Obongjayer
|Frens
|Nigeria/UK
|P Money
|Where and When
|UK
|Pixx
|Funsize
|UK
|Rosalia & Ozuna
|Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
|Spain
|Sampa the Great
|OMG
|Zambia/Botswana/Australia
|Skepta
|Same Old Story
|UK
|Sofi Tukker
|Swing
|USA
|Suzi Wu
|Highway
|UK
|The Knocks & Kah-lo
|Awa Ni
|USA
|The SLP
|Favourites
|UK
|Tierra Whack
|Unemployed
|USA
|Ttrruuces
|I'm Alive
|UK
FIFA 20 Volta soundtrack
EA have curated two separate soundtracks for FIFA 20 - one for the game overall and one specifically for the new VOLTA mode.
A lot of the songs on the general soundtrack are included, with artists representing a number of different countries, including the United States, Brazil, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|24GoldAnotherSky
|Workin'
|USA
|Aaron Aye
|Roots
|USA
|Alisson Wonderland x Blessus
|Here 4 U
|Australia
|Anderson .Paak
|Bubblin
|USA
|Baauer
|3am
|USA
|Bearson
|Pink Medicine
|Norway
|Benny Benassi
|Back to the Pump
|Italy
|Birdman and Juvenile
|Broke
|USA
|Cheat Codes
|Be the One (with Kaskade)
|USA
|Chris Lake x Lunoe
|Stomper
|UK
|CMD/CTRL
|Machinist
|UK
|Double D E
|Dem Man Dere
|UK
|Daddy's Groove & Cryogenix
|Blackout
|Italy
|Deorro
|Bomba
|USA
|Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware
|Confess to Me
|UK
|Don Diablo
|People Say
|Netherlands
|Don Elektron
|Guerria
|USA/Mexico
|Don Elektron
|Break the Discoteka
|USA/Mexico
|Everyone You Know
|She Don't Dance
|UK
|Flume & HWLS
|High Beams
|Australia
|Footsie
|Music Money
|UK
|Footsie x Takjacob
|Running Man
|UK
|Heavy Baile + Ruxell
|Calorzao
|Brazil
|Hoodboi
|Tunnel Vision
|USA
|Hoodboi
|Glide
|USA
|Ivan Ooze
|Way Past Them
|Australia
|JB Scofield
|Stretch It
|Netherlands
|Jevon
|Lil Ze
|Brazil/UK
|Jorja Smith x Preditah
|On My Mind
|UK
|JyellowL
|Ozone
|Ireland
|Kamakaze x Massappeals
|Last Night
|UK
|Kaskade
|MIA to LAS
|USA
|Leo Justi
|Pros Amigos
|Brazil
|Leo Justi
|Diam Riddim
|Brazil
|Leo Justi
|Vira a Cara
|Brazil
|Leo Justi & Brazzabelle
|Proximo Riddim
|Brazil
|LightSkinKeisha
|Hey Lightskin
|USA
|Louis the Child
|Interstellar
|USA
|Louis the Child
|Breaking News (with Raye)
|USA
|Louis the Child
|Space Jam
|USA
|Luna Shadows
|Waves (Hex Cougar Remix)
|USA
|Major Lazer
|Que Calor
|Jamaica/USA
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Money Good
|USA
|Mura Masa & Octavian
|Move Me
|Guernsey
|Mura Masa & Bonsai
|What If I Go?
|Guernsey
|Myles Parrish
|Drop It (Donde Quieras)
|USA
|NSG ft. NOT3S
|Pushing Up
|UK
|Ohana Bam
|Make Way For the King
|USA
|P Money
|Where & When
|UK
|P-Lo
|Type Beat
|USA
|Ruxell
|Yo Quiero Beber
|Brazil
|Ruxell
|Zona Oeste
|Brazil
|Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz
|Perfect
|USA
|San Hold
|Raw
|Netherlands
|Skepta
|Same Old Story
|UK
|Skizzy Mars
|No Advice
|USA
|Slowthai, Mura Masa
|Doorman
|UK/Guernsey
|Suzi Wu
|Highway
|UK
|Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs
|Come Again
|USA
|Tagua Tagua
|Peixe Voador
|Brazil
|Tokimonsta
|The Force
|USA
|Travis Thompson
|I Wish
|USA
|Trillary Banks
|Get the Strap
|UK
|Whethan
|Love Gang
|USA
|Wolfgang Gartner
|Anaconda
|USA
|Wost
|Toma
|Mexico
|Yizzy
|Hustle Hard
|UK
|ZDot ft. Wiley
|Coasting
|UK
|Zeds Dead x Jauz
|Lights Go Down
|Canada
Listen to the FIFA 20 Soundtrack
Listen to the FIFA 20 Volta Soundtrack
FIFA 19 soundtrack
The FIFA 19 soundtrack featured a diverse smattering of hip-hop, alternative, indie, electropop and R&B selections from artists such as Childish Gambino, Courtney Barnett, Young Fathers, Billie Eilish and Confidence Man.
The full FIFA 19 soundtrack is below.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|Andreya Triana
|Beautiful People
|UK
|Atomic Drum Assembly
|Island Life
|UK
|Bakar
|Big Dreams
|UK
|Bantu & Dr Chaii
|Jackie Chan
|Zimbabwe
|Bas
|Tribe (feat. J. Cole)
|USA
|BC Unidos
|Take It Easy (feat. U.S. Girls & Ledinsky)
|Sweden
|Bearson
|It's Not This (feat. Lemaitre & Josh Pan)
|Norway
|Billie Eilish
|you should see me in a crown
|USA
|Bob Moses
|Heaven Only Knows
|Canada
|Broods
|Peach
|New Zealand
|Bugzy Malone
|Ordinary People
|UK
|Childish Gambino
|Feels Like Summer
|USA
|Confidence Man
|Out The Window
|Australia
|Courtney Barnett
|City Looks Pretty
|Australia
|Crystal Fighters
|Another Level
|UK/Spain
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|USA
|Easy Life
|Pockets
|UK
|Ghali
|Habibi
|Italy
|Gizmo Varillas & Baio
|Losing You (Baio remix)
|Spain/USA
|Gorillaz
|Sorcererz
|UK
|Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor
|Everytime I Run
|UK
|Jacob Banks
|Love Ain't Enough
|UK
|Jungle
|Beat 54 (All Good Now)
|UK
|Kojey Radical
|Water (with Mahalia & Swindle)
|UK
|LADAMA
|Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH remix)
|Brazil/Colombia/Venezuela/USA
|Lao Ra
|Pa'lante
|Colombia
|Logic
|Warm It Up (feat. Young Sinatra)
|USA
|LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)
|Genius
|USA
|Mansionair
|Violet City
|Australia
|No/Me
|Consistent
|USA
|NoMBe
|Drama (feat. Big Data)
|Germany/USA
|Ocean Wisdom
|Tom & Jerry
|UK
|Octavian
|Lightning
|UK
|Peggy Gou
|It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
|South Korea
|Sam Fender
|Play God
|UK
|Stealth
|Truth Is
|UK
|Stereo Honey
|Where No One Knows Your Name
|UK
|SUN SILVA
|Blue Light
|UK
|Tom Misch
|Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist & Rebel Kleff)
|UK
|Tove Styrke
|Sway
|Sweden
|Wovoka Gentle
|1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
|UK
|Yolanda Be Cool
|Musika (feat. Kwanzaa Posse)
|Australia/South Africa
|Young Fathers
|Border Girl
|Scotland