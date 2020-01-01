FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

EA Sports have a reputation for collaborating with the most exciting artists to soundtrack their game

FIFA soundtracks are integral to the experience of playing the actual game, with iconic classics by Blur, alt-J and Beck almost as memorable as the gameplay itself.

EA Sports tend to draw their soundtracks from both established and rising global artists who hail from diverse genres.

Goal takes a look at which bands and artists appear in FIFA 20.

More teams

Contents

When was the FIFA 20 soundtrack announced?

What songs are on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?

The complete FIFA 20 soundtrack was available to listen to on Spotify, Apple and Deezer from September 13, 2019.Some of the artists who feature on the FIFA 20 soundtrack include Foals, Hot Chip, Major Lazer and Suzi Wu.

The tracks remain in keeping with EA Sports tendency to select upbeat songs that straddle indie pop and alternative.

You can see the complete soundtrack below.

Artist Song Country Another Sky The Cracks UK Apre Come Down UK BJ the Chicago Kid Feel the Vibe UK Buscabulla Vamono Puerto Rico Cautious Clay Erase USA Child of the Parish Before the Moment's Gone UK Colouring Oh My God! UK Danay Suarez La Razon del Equilibrio Cuba Dennis Lloyd Wild West Israel Dominic Fike Phone Numbers USA Everyone You Know She Don't Dance UK Fieh Glu Norway Flume Running Back Australia Foals The Runner UK Friedberg Go Wild UK/Germany Goldlink Zulu Screams USA Half Alive Runaway USA Hot Chip Positive UK Jai Paul He UK Janice Hearts Will Bleed Sweden JB Scofield Stretch It UK/Netherlands Jevon Lil Ze Brazil/UK Judah & The Lion Why Did You Run? USA JYyllowL Ozone Ireland Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night UK Kojey Radical Where Do I Begin? UK Loyle Carner Angel UK Major Lazer Que Calor Jamaica/USA Masego Big Girls Jamaica/USA Milky Chance Fado Germany MNDR Save Me USA Obongjayer Frens Nigeria/UK P Money Where and When UK Pixx Funsize UK Rosalia & Ozuna Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi Spain Sampa the Great OMG Zambia/Botswana/Australia Skepta Same Old Story UK Sofi Tukker Swing USA Suzi Wu Highway UK The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa Ni USA The SLP Favourites UK Tierra Whack Unemployed USA Ttrruuces I'm Alive UK

FIFA 20 Volta soundtrack

EA have curated two separate soundtracks for FIFA 20 - one for the game overall and one specifically for the new VOLTA mode.

A lot of the songs on the general soundtrack are included, with artists representing a number of different countries, including the United States, Brazil, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Artist Song Country 24GoldAnotherSky Workin' USA Aaron Aye Roots USA Alisson Wonderland x Blessus Here 4 U Australia Anderson .Paak Bubblin USA Baauer 3am USA Bearson Pink Medicine Norway Benny Benassi Back to the Pump Italy Birdman and Juvenile Broke USA Cheat Codes Be the One (with Kaskade) USA Chris Lake x Lunoe Stomper UK CMD/CTRL Machinist UK Double D E Dem Man Dere UK Daddy's Groove & Cryogenix Blackout Italy Deorro Bomba USA Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware Confess to Me UK Don Diablo People Say Netherlands Don Elektron Guerria USA/Mexico Don Elektron Break the Discoteka USA/Mexico Everyone You Know She Don't Dance UK Flume & HWLS High Beams Australia Footsie Music Money UK Footsie x Takjacob Running Man UK Heavy Baile + Ruxell Calorzao Brazil Hoodboi Tunnel Vision USA Hoodboi Glide USA Ivan Ooze Way Past Them Australia JB Scofield Stretch It Netherlands Jevon Lil Ze Brazil/UK Jorja Smith x Preditah On My Mind UK JyellowL Ozone Ireland Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night UK Kaskade MIA to LAS USA Leo Justi Pros Amigos Brazil Leo Justi Diam Riddim Brazil Leo Justi Vira a Cara Brazil Leo Justi & Brazzabelle Proximo Riddim Brazil LightSkinKeisha Hey Lightskin USA Louis the Child Interstellar USA Louis the Child Breaking News (with Raye) USA Louis the Child Space Jam USA Luna Shadows Waves (Hex Cougar Remix) USA Major Lazer Que Calor Jamaica/USA Megan Thee Stallion Money Good USA Mura Masa & Octavian Move Me Guernsey Mura Masa & Bonsai What If I Go? Guernsey Myles Parrish Drop It (Donde Quieras) USA NSG ft. NOT3S Pushing Up UK Ohana Bam Make Way For the King USA P Money Where & When UK P-Lo Type Beat USA Ruxell Yo Quiero Beber Brazil Ruxell Zona Oeste Brazil Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz Perfect USA San Hold Raw Netherlands Skepta Same Old Story UK Skizzy Mars No Advice USA Slowthai, Mura Masa Doorman UK/Guernsey Suzi Wu Highway UK Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs Come Again USA Tagua Tagua Peixe Voador Brazil Tokimonsta The Force USA Travis Thompson I Wish USA Trillary Banks Get the Strap UK Whethan Love Gang USA Wolfgang Gartner Anaconda USA Wost Toma Mexico Yizzy Hustle Hard UK ZDot ft. Wiley Coasting UK Zeds Dead x Jauz Lights Go Down Canada

Listen to the FIFA 20 Soundtrack

Listen to the FIFA 20 Volta Soundtrack

FIFA 19 soundtrack

The FIFA 19 soundtrack featured a diverse smattering of hip-hop, alternative, indie, electropop and R&B selections from artists such as Childish Gambino, Courtney Barnett, Young Fathers, Billie Eilish and Confidence Man.

The full FIFA 19 soundtrack is below.